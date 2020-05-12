UNRA begins repair of damaged Kabale-Ntungamo road

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has started carrying out repairs on the Kabale-Ntungamo road section that was destroyed by landslides early this month.

The section of the road pavement gave way in Kaharo sub county about 18 kilometers from Kabale town on May 2nd after heavy rains.

Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) built the Kabale-Ntungamo road which connects Uganda to the neighboring Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2015.

Our reporter visited the damaged road section on Tuesday afternoon and found engineers carrying out repairs by piling hard core stones.

Augustine Kabanda, UNRA manager in charge of Kabale station says that they decided to pile hard core stones after realizing that the road developed a seepage which aided water to penetrate through the embankment.

According to Kabanda, the hard cores stones will help water which has been logging to go through up to the nearby stream instead of forcing upwards to damage the road.

Kabanda who refused to disclose how much UNRA will spend on the repairs says that the works are expected to be completed in the next ten days. He however adds that works are being slowed by current heavy rains. He also says that the repair is temporary since experts from UNRA’s Network Planning are soon intervening to conduct comprehensive investigations on the collapsed parts.

URN