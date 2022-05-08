UNMA forecasts short seasonal rains across Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Meteorological Authority-UNMA is predicting a concurrence of a prevalent dry spell and enhanced rainfalls in the different parts of the country.

Despite the prevailing enhanced seasonal rains in the country, the meteorological authority forecasts a dry spell that will soon be experienced in some parts of Central and Southwestern Uganda while moderate precipitation is expected to continue in other regions of the country during the second ten days of May (between 11th to 20th).

The monthly climate update statement issued by David William Elweru, the Acting Executive Director of UNMA indicates that in the first ten days of May (1st to 10th) the country has and will generally continue to receive average rainfall, except in some parts of Central and southwest Uganda where enhanced rains are being registered.

In the last ten days of May (21st -31st) according to the forecast, districts in the Northern, North Eastern, and Eastern Uganda are expected to receive above-normal rainfall, while the rest of the country will experience dry conditions characterized by suppressed rainfall.

“…. The month of May is generally characterized by the cessation of seasonal rainfall towards the end of the month in most parts of the country. Rainfall is expected to progressively shift northwards during the forecast period. Overall, there is a high likelihood of the month of May experiencing near normal (average) to above normal rainfall (enhanced) over most parts of the country. However, southern parts of West Nile extending to Buliisa, northern Lake Kyoga basin, and Western parts of Lake Victoria basin are expected to receive near normal with a tendency to below normal rainfall…” the statement reads in part.

During the forecast period of May, UNMA predicts that generally, Northern Uganda is likely to experience maximum temperatures ranging from 24 degrees to 28 degrees. The rest of the country is expected to experience the maximum temperature range varying between 20 to 26 degrees centigrade.

Consequently, the minimum temperature is expected to range between 20 0C to 24 0C in most parts of Northern Uganda while the temperature for the rest of the country is expected to range between 140C to 18 0C.

The temperatures in the mountainous regions are likely to drop below 18 0C during May.

Elweru has urged the relevant department to make adequate preparations and advise the public on how they can appropriately overcome the challenges that may arise from the seasonal changes.

However, Moses Sseremba, a farmer in Mukungwe Sub County in Masaka district is afraid that the rains will not be enough to support the growth of the crops should the forecast be accurate.

According to him, the many farmers in the area had just planted and the crops are still too young because the seasonal rains are also delayed.

“We are likely to experience hunger in the next months as the outcome of the short seasonal rains,” he noted.