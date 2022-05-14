Unknown thugs demolish unfinished chapel

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Agago district is investigating the demolition of a Catholic Church building in Onudapet Village, Kotomor Sub County, by unknown people.

St. Thomas Chapel sat on a one-acre piece of land donated by a faithful, Martin Odur in the 1990s, for the construction of the church.

It is not known when the church was demolished, but the news reached the chapel leaders on Thursday afternoon.

A community member who spoke on condition of anonymity, claimed there is a conflict with leaders of the protestant school which neighbors the Chapel.

However, Richard Okwir, the chairperson of St. Thomas Chapel dismisses the claim saying that the church leaders have not been in any wrangle with any individual or community, and wonders what could have made someone think of committing such a crime.

Okwir says the news of the demolition of the church stunned the church leaders, more so the catechist who had to be admitted at Onudapet Health Center II, where he is still recovering from the shock of the sudden announcement.

He reveals that the case has been reported at Kotomor Police Post under Reference Number; 12/12/05/2022.

Sabino Okwii, the chairperson of the church construction committee, says the chapel was built up to the roof level with contributions from the Christians and they were yet to put iron sheets on it.

Okwii notes that the structure was however being used for prayers, and they could put tarpaulins to provide shade for the worshippers.

“We shall organize the Christians, for now, to worship under a tree as we wait for a permanent solution,” Okwii said.

Fr. Cyprian Ocen p’Akech, the Parish Priest of Patongo Catholic Parish confirmed the incident and advised the Christians who worship at the chapel to remain calm and cautioned them against reacting in ways that will be considered unlawful.

Emmanuel Okot, the RDC of Agago district condemned the demolition of the church and asked police to quickly investigate the matter to bring the suspects to book.

*****

URN