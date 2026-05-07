Karamoja Survivors Network launched to push justice for GBV victims

Moroto, Uganda | URN | A Karamoja chapter of the Uganda Survivors Network has been launched in Moroto District to strengthen access to justice systems for survivors of violence in a region where reporting remains low and gender-based violence cases are widespread.

The launch is driven by concerns over persistent violence against women and children, deep-rooted cultural barriers, and low trust in formal justice institutions, which have continued to limit reporting and accountability in Karamoja. According to International Justice Mission (IJM) Uganda, only 1 in 10 cases of physical and sexual violence involving women are reported to justice agencies, with stigma, fear of retaliation, normalization of abuse, and institutional distrust cited as key barriers.

IJM Country Director Wamaitha Kimani said the expansion of survivor networks is meant to address these gaps by empowering survivors to lead conversations on ending violence and improving justice outcomes. She noted that IJM began operations in Karamoja in 2020 in partnership with the Embassy of Ireland and is currently working in Moroto, Amudat, Napak, Nakapiripirit, and Nabilatuk districts.

Kimani said stakeholders must work with cultural structures to strengthen accountability and improve justice pathways, stressing the need for collaboration between survivors, elders, community leaders, police, and the judiciary. “We are working with partners to build a Karamoja where families are safe, children are protected, and justice is accessible to all,” she said.

She added that violence against women and children continues to undermine household productivity, children’s education, and broader development goals. IJM’s long-term goal is to eliminate violence against women and children by 2030 through strengthened criminal justice systems and survivor-centered interventions. The organisation is also working with Karamojong and Pokot elders as first responders, equipping them to identify cases and refer serious offences to formal justice systems.

It is further developing gender and family guidelines with Pokot elders to distinguish between issues that can be handled culturally and crimes such as defilement and domestic violence that must be prosecuted through the courts. In addition, IJM is promoting access to justice through mobile courts, open court days, police barazas, and community dialogues.

Moroto District Community Development Officer Margy Lolem said gender-based violence was previously normalized due to entrenched patriarchal norms, but is now increasingly recognised as a human rights violation. She attributed ongoing cases to poverty, discrimination, and harmful perceptions of women, but noted that coordination meetings and survivor-led initiatives are improving awareness and response.

Survivors shared testimonies of recovery and empowerment after joining support groups established with IJM’s assistance. Fatuma Abura, a member of the Kiuriarai Survivors Support Group in Nakapiripirit, said she endured repeated abuse from her husband, which affected her health and led to premature childbirth, before receiving counselling and financial training that helped restore stability in her family.

Patricia Napala from Rupa Sub-county said she experienced violence after losing a child, but later rebuilt her life through savings groups and small business support, eventually restoring peace in her relationship under improved conditions. Mt. Moroto Regional Police Commander Edirisa Kyeyune said weak public trust in justice systems continues to hinder reporting of domestic violence and sexual offences, despite ongoing efforts to strengthen policing and inter-agency collaboration.

He said police are expanding child and family protection services and community policing to improve reporting, prevention, and response. Moroto Resident District Commissioner Benon Kwikiriza cautioned against treating serious offences such as rape and defilement as family matters, insisting that such cases must be handled through formal legal processes.

International Justice Mission, a global organisation focused on protecting people in poverty from violence, says its work centers on supporting survivors, holding perpetrators accountable, and strengthening justice systems. According to IJM’s 2024 National Baseline Report, 55 percent of ever-partnered women in Uganda have experienced physical or sexual violence, while 58.6 percent of children have experienced sexual abuse, with girls disproportionately affected.