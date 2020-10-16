Unfulfilled pledges still shape political campaigns in Luweero

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 20 candidates have so far been nominated to contest for the four Parliamentary positions in Luweero district. The candidates are seeking to represent Katikamu North, Katikamu South, Bamunanika county and the district in Parliament.

Those nominated include Brenda Nabukenya (National Unity Platform), Cissy Mulondo (NRM), Shifa Nanyanzi (JEEMA), and two independents; Doreen Nantongo and Phoebe Namulindwa, all contesting for the Woman MP seat.

Also nominated was John Chrysostom Muyingo (NRM), Robert Ssekitoleko (NUP) and Ronald Muyingo (Independent) for the Bamunanika County seat, Gaddafi Nasur (NRM), Denis Sekabira (NUP), Fredrick Makaire and Ronald Kizza Ssenyange, Independents for Katikamu North MP race and Hassan Kirumira (NUP), Alfred Muwanga, Allan Kabaale and Ssemakula George for the Katikamu South parliamentary seat.

However, almost all candidates indicated that their focus for the campaign is on the unfulfilled pledges by the NRM government to the people of Luweero district where the National Resistance Army waged a guerrilla war for the Liberation of Uganda.

Brenda Nabukenya, the NUP candidate for the Woman MP seat said that many of the pledges made by the government to the people of Luweero remain unfulfilled. She specifically points out a pledge to construct a pineapple processing plant to support the area which is predominantly occupied by farmers.

Hassan Kirumira, the NUP candidate in Katikamu South says that several residents lost property during the war but are yet to be compensated and that many people have since died without getting their compensation package. For him, this election will be shaped by the demand for the compensation of Luweero war victims.

Denis Sekabira, the NUP candidate for Katikamu North says that he will use the campaign to ask residents to vote the NRM out of power. Similarly, Robert Ssekitoleko, the NUP candidate for Bamunanika County says that the area which has supported NRM over the years has a poor road network with less than 15 kilometres of tarmacked roads.

But Gaddafi Nasur, the NRM candidate for Katikamu North said that NRM government remains popular despite unfulfilled pledges challenge and that MPs who failed to lobby for services were voted out in party primaries. Nasur says that he intends to ensure the pledges are fulfilled but this is only possible if NRM candidates are elected.

Cissy Mulondo, the NRM candidate for Luweero district promised to ensure that the pledges are fulfilled saying there has been leadership vacuum in the area.

At least 33 candidates are expected to be nominated by end of today to contest for four MP seats in Luweero. However, Nathan Nabaasa the Luwero district returning officer asked the candidates not to engage in campaigns until the Electoral Commission approves their campaign programmes.

*****

URN