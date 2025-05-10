UMA calls for urgent medical attention for Eddie Mutwe

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Medical Association(UMA) has condemned the continued torture and illegal detention of opposition supporters by security agencies.

The call follows the abduction and torture of Edward Ssebuufu, alias Eddie Mutwe, who is the bodyguard of the National Unity Platform President, Robert Kyagulanyi. Ssebuufu was reportedly abducted in Mukono.

Days later, the Commander of the Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, posted a picture of Mutwe on his social media platform X, claiming that he was keeping him in his basement.

On Monday, Ssebuufu appeared at Masaka Court and was charged with theft. His lawyers say that he was severely tortured while in detention.

Dr. Joel Mirembe, the Secretary General of UMA, while addressing journalists on Friday at Mulago Guest House, said that Mutwe should be given immediate and urgent medical attention. He added that due to the denial of health care of his choice, Mutwe continues to suffer psychological torture.

Dr. Mirembe also stated that the UMA is ready to offer the much-needed independent health care to Mutwe and other torture victims.

Godwin Toko, a human rights defender from AGORA, stated that under the Constitution, torture is considered a non-derogable right.

He added that the Uganda Human Rights Enforcement Act of 2019 stipulates that if anyone is a victim of a non-derogable rights violation, the court should discontinue their trial.

Toko also mentioned that holding Mutwe for over a week and detaining him in a non-gazetted place was a violation of his right to a free and fair trial. Based on these circumstances, he argued that Mutwe should have been released unconditionally.

