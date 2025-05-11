Ukraine ready to resume talks with Russia

KIEV | Xinhua | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that his country is prepared to resume direct negotiations with Russia if Moscow accepts a Kiev-proposed ceasefire.

“We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire — full, lasting and reliable — starting tomorrow, May 12th, and Ukraine is ready to meet (it),” Zelensky posted on social media platform X.

He welcomed Russia’s proposal to resume talks as a “positive sign.”

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed resuming direct negotiations with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul.

Putin noted that the possibility of a ceasefire agreement could be discussed during the proposed negotiations, but stressed that any such ceasefire must be genuine and obsered by both parties.

In a statement to journalists at the Kremlin, Putin said Russia remains committed to serious negotiations with Ukraine to address the root causes of the ongoing conflict and lay the groundwork for a lasting and stable peace.

On Saturday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Kiev is ready for a “full and unconditional” 30-day ceasefire with Russia starting Monday. ■