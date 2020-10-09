UIA forms team to monitor COVID-19 SOPs in industrial parks

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Investment Authority has formed a special task force to monitor COVID-19 standard operating procedures within factories at Namanve and Mbalala industrial park.

The task force will be operating under the Mukono district task force to ensure implementation of spacing guidelines within working areas, the availability of sanitizing and handwashing stations, use of temperature guns and fumigation of busy places.

The initiative followed an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases from factories. At least 100, out of the 138 cases registered in Mukono district were from Namanve industrial park alone. Mukono Resident District Commissioner Fred Bamwiine notes that the numbers within Namanve have been increasing since August due workers operating under congested environment.

Bamwine anticipates that several other cases are likely to be identified in Mbalala industrial park where they are yet to establish a screening centre.

Simon Kaheru, the public relations director of Century Bottling Company who is selected to head the Namanve COVID-19 task force says the formed committee’s primary role is monitoring and reporting to ensure that companies adhere to the guidelines in order to reduce the cases.

Belinda Namulindwa, one of the Mukono COVID-19 surveillance officers notes that factory managers have been giving them hard times to inspect their working places and conditions.

URN