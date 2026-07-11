UHRC Chairperson Mariam Wangadya resigns

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Fauzati Mariam Wangadya has resigned as Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), less than two weeks after publicly criticizing President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni over his appointment of what she described as “undeserving” individuals to the Commission.

In a brief three-line resignation letter seen by Uganda Radio Network (URN), Wangadya did not give any reason for her decision.

«”I hereby tender my resignation as Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission. I thank you for the opportunity to serve Uganda over the years in the promotion and protection of human rights,” the letter addressed to President Museveni reads.

Speaking to URN, the Commission’s spokesperson, Alex Bukumunhe, confirmed the development. “Yes, it is true she has resigned,” Bukumunhe said before the call was disconnected. Subsequent attempts to reach him for further comment were unsuccessful.

Wangadya has been at the centre of controversy in recent weeks after a section of commissioners accused her of corruption and mismanagement of the Commission. Reports indicate that the Inspector General of Government (IGG) is investigating the management of the Uganda Human Rights Commission.

Less than two weeks ago, Wangadya convened a press conference in which she alleged that some commissioners had teamed up with Members of Parliament, whom she accused of soliciting bribes, in an effort to remove her from office.

During the same briefing, she accused President Museveni of failing to accord the Commission the respect it deserves by appointing commissioners whom she described as lacking integrity. She further claimed that some of the current commissioners were either politicians rejected by voters or individuals appointed to cushion them from economic hardship.

Her remarks drew mixed reactions across the political divide. Some opposition figures praised her for speaking out, while members of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) criticized both her choice of language and the public forum she used to address the Head of State, who appoints members of the Commission.

Some argued that if she had lost confidence in the appointing authority, resignation would have been the appropriate course of action.