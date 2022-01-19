Ugandan medical cannabis hits Germany pharmacies

Supplied by Cantourage in partnership with Israel’s Together Pharma

| THE INDEPENDENT | European medical cannabis leader Cantourage and Israeli medical cannabis producer Together Pharma have formed a partnership that will see the first Ugandan medical cannabis brought to Germany. From Jan.12, pharmacies and patients throughout Germany will have access to two of Together Pharma’s THC genetics: Glueberry OG and Power Plant.

The dried flower products are the first African medical cannabis products that Cantourage has made available in Germany. They will be distributed to pharmacies throughout the country in the coming weeks.

Together Pharma is the only cultivator of medical cannabis in Uganda. Its Ugandan farm extends over some approx. 30,000 sqm Greenhouses and has full production capacity of more than 15 tons annually, including a range of innovative cultivars which will be introduced to the European medical markets over the next months.

As of Jan.12, Cantourage has signed contracts with 18 leading cultivators from 13 different countries. Together Pharma is the first company that will launch products grown in Africa via Cantourage’s Fast Track Access Platform.

Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage, said: “With Together Pharma we are adding Uganda’s leading cultivator to Cantourage’s platform, supplying wholesalers and pharmacies throughout Europe. By bringing the first medical cannabis from Uganda to Germany we are adding even more treatment choice to patients and pharmacies, expanding our global network and highlighting our excellence at scouting the best growers globally. We feel privileged to be pioneers in bringing the best medical cannabis products from around the world into Germany at affordable prices for the benefit of patients.”

Nir Sosinsky, Managing Director of Together Pharma, added: “The partnership with Cantourage is extremely exciting for Together Pharma and a new stage in the expansion of our global reach and at the same time strengthens our commitment to Uganda’s cannabis industry, which holds great future potential for the country. Germany is an extremely important market for us and we are very glad to have launched our unique medical-grade cannabis buds for patients in Germany and, in the long term, the rest of Europe”.

Cantourage is a leading European medical cannabis company. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2019 by industry pioneers Dr Florian Holzapfel, Norman Ruchholtz and Patrick Hoffman. Cantourage enables producers from across the world to bring their product into the growing and profitable European market more quickly and cheaply, while guaranteeing and further developing highest European quality standards. It offers products in all relevant market segments: dried flowers, extracts, Dronabinol, and pharma-grade Cannabidiol.

Together Pharma is a public company traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). The company has a subsidiary Globus Pharma Ltd., which holds the franchise, (both directly and through subsidiaries), to grow, produce, and distribute medical cannabis products.

The company holds 2 farms of the world’s most advanced agricultural cultivation systems, one in Israel and the second in Uganda , which allow the control and supervision of cannabis plants using the latest technologies, developing them into quality plants suitable for supervised medical use according to the strict IMC-GAP and GACP standards. The company also has a pharmaceutical factory which meets all the required strict conditions for manufacturing medical products according to the IMC-GMP standard.

****

Source: Internet