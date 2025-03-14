Ugandan journalists announce boycott of security activities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Joint organizations advocating for journalists’ rights have announced a boycott of all security agency-related activities. This is in response to the violence against journalists by security agencies during the Kawempe North By-election.

On Thursday, Several Journalists were attacked by security personnel, mainly from Uganda People’s Defence Forces-UPDF and Police. Those who were assaulted and injured include Abubaker Lubowa, Denis Kagubo, Raymond Tamale, and Hasifa Nanvuma from the Nation Media Group (Daily Monitor, NTV, and Spark TV), as well as Hakiima Wampamba and Francis Isano from Next Media. The UPDF soldiers also damaged or confiscated many of their gadgets.

Various journalist bodies that advocate for the press freedom, including the Uganda Journalists Association (UJA), Uganda Parliament Press Association (UPPA), Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA), and Human Rights Network for Journalists in Uganda (HRNJ), held a joint press briefing in Kampala, and announced a collective decision to boycott coverage of all security agency-related activities as a form of protest.

Robert Ssempala, Executive Director of the Human Rights Network for Journalists in Uganda (HRNJ-Uganda), stated that while the decision to boycott coverage of security agency-related activities is painful, it will serve as a crucial lesson for security agencies to prioritize journalists’ safety.

“Moving forward, we demand that the safety and rights of journalists be respected. Unfortunately, the continued violation of these rights has reached a tipping point. Effective immediately, we will no longer cover activities of security organs, including the Police and UPDF, until we engage with their leadership to ensure the safety of journalists.”Ssempala.

According to Ssempala, other associations, including the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and the Uganda Editors Guild, have also endorsed the decision to boycott coverage of security agency-related activities in protest of the treatment of journalists.

Emmanuel Kirunda, Secretary General of the Uganda Journalists Association (UJA), emphasized that the boycott is a deliberate measure aimed at teaching a lesson to those responsible for perpetuating impunity against journalists.

Moses Al Sayed Lubega, President of the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA), underscored that the decision to announce a boycott was a unified one, made collectively by the various journalism associations.

He warned media houses and individual journalists who might consider defying the boycott, cautioning that they would face isolation if they do so. “We can no longer guarantee the safety of our colleagues in the field. We believe it is in the best interest of media houses and individual journalists to ensure safety. We believe this environment will no longer allow journalists to partake in their trade.” Lubega said.

Meanwhile, the European Union has condemned the violent actions that characterized the by-election for Member of Parliament for Kawempe North constituency on Thursday.

The violence included attacks by members of security forces on journalists who were covering the polls.

Several members of the media were beaten up and are hospitalized, while others were detained with no proper explanations as to their assumed offences, and equipment was confiscated and destroyed.

The EU Delegation in Uganda said in a short statement that the EU was concerned about the use of excessive force against journalists covering the Kawempe by-election and called for the observance of the role of the media in democracy.

“Independent media is a cornerstone of democracies. During elections, the work of journalists is more important than ever. We urge Ugandan authorities to exercise restraint,” said the statement posted on the embassy’s X handle.

Earlier, the Acting Defense Public Information Officer, Col. Chris Magezi, issued a statement saying that the Uganda People’s Defense Force was concerned about “alleged beating and harassment of journalists” by members of the security forces.

Magezi noted that it was not yet clear what caused the “clashes between the security forces and journalists.” Magezi said the UPDF had henceforth instituted investigations into the incidents that led to the unfortunate development.

“The result of the investigations will guide the measures to be undertaken, including disciplinary processes where appropriate,” he said.

While he commended most citizens for being law-abiding, he noted that there were “a few among them who seek to cause trouble, engage in aggressive behavior against the security forces, and break the law.”

Col. Magezi vowed that the lawbreakers would be dealt with firmly according to the laws of the land.