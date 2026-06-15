Muhoozi reshuffles PLU leadership

Kampala, Uganda | URN | General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has announced a major restructuring of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), confirming changes to its Central Committee and reinforcing his leadership role within the movement. Muhoozi, who is officially described in PLU communications as Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda, said the organisation will appoint a new Central Committee in the coming months, arguing that the current team has “achieved what we set out for.”
“In the next few months, I will appoint a new member to the Central Committee of PLU. We achieved what we set out to do with the previous team. The new challenges that face us need a fresh team,” he posted on X. He, however, retained several key figures in the leadership structure, including Michael Nuwagira, Edwin Karugire, Hon. Michael Mawanda, and Andrew Mwenda, with more appointments expected.
Muhoozi also restated PLU’s political alignment with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), saying the movement’s strategy is focused on service delivery and grassroots mobilisation. “PLU’s strategic alliance with NRM is based on achieving results for our people. Our members in the cabinet and parliament must follow the President’s instructions to return to the grassroots and effectively monitor government programmes,” he said.
In the latest leadership changes, Muhoozi appointed Fadil Twalla as the new PLU Secretary General, replacing David Kabanda, whom he praised for his three-year tenure. “The new General Secretary of PLU is Hon. Fadil Twalla. I will work closely with him to achieve our objectives. I thank Hon. Kabanda for his 3 years of excellent service. He set the standard high for the position,” he wrote.
He further directed the PLU National Vice Chairperson, Michael Nuwagira, to immediately organise a formal handover ceremony, which he said must be attended by all PLU ministers and Members of Parliament. “The National Vice Chairperson of PLU, Mr. Michael Nuwagira, is hereby instructed to organise the handover/takeover ceremony of the position of General Secretary of PLU as soon as possible. From Hon. Kabanda to Hon. Fadil. All PLU Ministers and Members of Parliament must attend,” he added.
In a separate post, Muhoozi outlined an ambitious economic vision tied to the movement’s political agenda, saying PLU is tasked with helping achieve a $500 billion GDP target by 2031, attributed to “Mzee,” a reference to President Yoweri Museveni. “Our task as PLU is to achieve Mzee’s target of a 500-billion-dollar GDP by 2031! I will supervise ALL government departments to achieve that goal,” he said.
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DEATAILS TO FOLLOW
Request for Partnership/Sponsorship: Community Leadership Campaign Te-ogali Cell, Patuda Abuga Ward, Bardege-Layibi Division, Gulu City LC1 2026-2031
Dear PLU Uganda Team,
Greetings in the name of service.
My name is Okello George, and I have been nominated as a candidate for LC1 Chairman, Te-ogali Cell, Patuda Abuga Ward, Bardege-Layibi Division, Gulu City for the 2026-2031 term.
I am writing to humbly request partnership with PLU Uganda to support a campaign rooted in Bold Faith, Fair Action.
Why Me / Why Now
Our community is facing challenges of:
1. Lack of transparency in government funds
2. Unfair charges and segregation in land services
3. Youth unemployment and hopelessness
4. Exclusion of land buyers from village benefits
My Commitment if Elected
To lead with transparency, fairness, inclusion, and youth empowerment values that align with PLU’s mission of building strong communities.
Request
I kindly request PLU Uganda to consider sponsoring aspects of this civic campaign such as:
– Civic education materials and manifesto printing
– Community engagement meetings
– Youth empowerment activities
In return, I commit to an open-door leadership that partners with PLU to deliver programs that benefit all residents of Te-ogali Cell.
I would be honored to meet with you to discuss this further.
Thank you for considering this request.
Yours in Service,
Okello George
LC1 Chairman Candidate, Te-ogali Cell, Patuda Abuga Ward, Bardege-Layibi Division, Gulu City
+256775366694
19th July 2026