Muhoozi reshuffles PLU leadership

Kampala, Uganda | URN | General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has announced a major restructuring of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), confirming changes to its Central Committee and reinforcing his leadership role within the movement. Muhoozi, who is officially described in PLU communications as Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda, said the organisation will appoint a new Central Committee in the coming months, arguing that the current team has “achieved what we set out for.”

“In the next few months, I will appoint a new member to the Central Committee of PLU. We achieved what we set out to do with the previous team. The new challenges that face us need a fresh team,” he posted on X. He, however, retained several key figures in the leadership structure, including Michael Nuwagira, Edwin Karugire, Hon. Michael Mawanda, and Andrew Mwenda, with more appointments expected.

Muhoozi also restated PLU’s political alignment with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), saying the movement’s strategy is focused on service delivery and grassroots mobilisation. “PLU’s strategic alliance with NRM is based on achieving results for our people. Our members in the cabinet and parliament must follow the President’s instructions to return to the grassroots and effectively monitor government programmes,” he said.

In the latest leadership changes, Muhoozi appointed Fadil Twalla as the new PLU Secretary General, replacing David Kabanda, whom he praised for his three-year tenure. “The new General Secretary of PLU is Hon. Fadil Twalla. I will work closely with him to achieve our objectives. I thank Hon. Kabanda for his 3 years of excellent service. He set the standard high for the position,” he wrote.

He further directed the PLU National Vice Chairperson, Michael Nuwagira, to immediately organise a formal handover ceremony, which he said must be attended by all PLU ministers and Members of Parliament. “The National Vice Chairperson of PLU, Mr. Michael Nuwagira, is hereby instructed to organise the handover/takeover ceremony of the position of General Secretary of PLU as soon as possible. From Hon. Kabanda to Hon. Fadil. All PLU Ministers and Members of Parliament must attend,” he added.

In a separate post, Muhoozi outlined an ambitious economic vision tied to the movement’s political agenda, saying PLU is tasked with helping achieve a $500 billion GDP target by 2031, attributed to “Mzee,” a reference to President Yoweri Museveni. “Our task as PLU is to achieve Mzee’s target of a 500-billion-dollar GDP by 2031! I will supervise ALL government departments to achieve that goal,” he said.

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