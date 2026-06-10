Environment: dfcu Bank and UTGA boost tree planting and grower training

Mukono, Wakiso | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | World Environment Day was marked in Mukono with a tree planting and grower training initiative at Ntakanfunvu. The commemoration was supported by dfcu Bank, through its impact arm, dfcu Foundation, in partnership with the Uganda Timber Growers Association (UTGA).

This activity forms part of dfcu Foundation’s broader sustainability agenda under its Tree Planting and Promotion Program (T3P), which integrates environmental stewardship with enterprise development, underscoring the Bank’s deliberate focus on climate resilience, sustainable livelihoods, and green economic growth.

Through its sustainability strategy, dfcu Foundation is championing a long-term vision to grow over 500,000 trees by 2029—contributing to carbon sequestration, biodiversity restoration, and increased income streams for farmers—while already demonstrating strong progress with over 62,000 trees planted and distributed in 2025, reflecting the Bank’s commitment to moving beyond tree planting toward tree growing with lasting impact. This World Environment Day activity directly contributes to that target, with more than 80 trees planted, while reinforcing the importance of nurturing trees to maturity for both environmental and commercial value.

The partnership between dfcu Bank and UTGA is central to achieving these outcomes, combining financial expertise from dfcu Foundation with UTGA’s technical forestry knowledge to support tree growers with both sound business skills and sustainable forestry practices. This collaboration ensures that farmers go beyond simply planting trees to managing forestry as viable enterprises—improving productivity, strengthening resilience to climate shocks, and increasing access to financial services.

Dr. James Ssemwanga, Chairperson of UTGA and dfcu Foundation Boards, emphasized the dual importance of environmental conservation and wealth creation:

“We have the potential to create wealth and sustain it through the timber business while protecting the environment… We must grow and nurture trees that hold long-term value.”

He explained that this initiative is critical in addressing Uganda’s growing climate challenges, including deforestation, land degradation, and income vulnerability among rural communities. By linking tree growing to enterprise development, dfcu is helping build sustainable, climate-smart livelihoods. Through programs like T3P, the Bank is also aligning with its broader mission of enhancing the bankability and long-term viability of agribusinesses, ensuring that sustainability is not only environmental but also economic and social.

The day’s activities focused on equipping tree growers with practical skills to strengthen both their businesses and sustainability practices. Participants received financial literacy training facilitated by dfcu Foundation, covering key areas such as budgeting, record keeping, savings, and access to credit, all critical for improving enterprise performance and long-term viability. At the same time, UTGA provided technical guidance on sustainable forestry practices, helping farmers enhance productivity and manage their woodlots more effectively.

Sharon Kalanzi, Business Advisor Central at dfcu Foundation, highlighted the role of financial discipline in forestry enterprises, noting that improved financial management enhances profitability, sustainability, and access to financing.

The event also marked the culmination of a series of UTGA regional cluster meetings held across Uganda.

Officials said that by embedding sustainability into its core operations and partnerships, dfcu Bank continues to position itself as a leader in financing inclusive, climate-resilient growth, while empowering communities to thrive economically and environmentally.