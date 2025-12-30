Uganda vs Nigeria: Experience the AFCON Spirit with 1xBet

As the official sponsor of AFCON 2025, 1xBet follows Africa’s biggest football tournament from the very first whistle. The fight for the trophy is filled with passion, drama, and unpredictability, and every game can change the course of the competition. Supporting AFCON means celebrating spectacular football, unforgettable emotions, and unexpected twists that make this tournament truly special.

We take a closer look at Uganda’s third match of the tournament, where the national team goes head-to-head with a determined Nigeria side.

In the first two rounds, the Super Eagles defeated Tanzania (2-1) and Tunisia (3-2), securing their spot in the knockout stage early. Ademola Lookman shone brightest in the Nigeria team, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists to become the tournament’s most prolific player.

Uganda have earned only 1 point in two matches and can no longer afford any mistakes. To make their dream come true and reach the AFCON knockout stage for the first time in 6 years, the Cranes need to beat Nigeria in their last group stage game.

The Super Eagles are the clear favorites in the match, but they have no tournament motivation for this clash. Éric Chelle may give his leaders a rest ahead of the next stage and use his reserves. This potential rotation in the opposition’s line-up gives Uganda hope for a miracle.

Odds: W1 – 3.78, X – 3.235, W2 – 2.237

