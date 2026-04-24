I&M Bank Serena 63 Golf Series returns bigger for 2026 season

Entebbe, Uganda | GOLF CORRESPONDENT | The I&M Bank Serena 63 Golf Series is back for the 2026 season, promising an extended and competitive calendar for amateur golfers.

The series will feature three major events – the first event slated for June 20, the second one on September 12, and the grand finale on November 14. Each of these events will reward top performers in both main and subsidiary categories, as well as side bets.

The event is dubbed the ’63 Golf Series’, as 63 is the current course record set by Dizmas Ndiza during the third round of the 2019 Uganda Golf Open.

The 2026 season of the series was officially launched Wednesday, April 22, at an interactive press briefing, held on the greens of the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa- Kigo, the host course for the series.

The launch was preceded by a series of fun golf challenges that included longest drive and nearest-to-the-pin competitions. The fun challenges had teams from the hosts, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, the series title sponsors- I&M Bank, and members of the press.

The season-long competition will run over a period of twenty-eight (28) weeks, and shall be played under a full handicap Stableford format.

Participants will accumulate points from each round, with only their best 18 scores counting towards the final result.

Lake Victoria Serena Golf Director- Theo Van Rooyen, stated that the format is designed to keep players engaged throughout the season. He said that participants will need to complete a minimum of six rounds per quarter to qualify for quarterly prizes, and at least 18 rounds overall to compete for the grand prizes. Players can play their rounds at any time to stand a chance to win at the main quarterly events.

“We have structured this series to encourage regular play while maintaining a high level of competition. With weekly leaderboard updates and an Order of Merit system, players will be able to track their progress consistently. The key events, including the quarterly tournaments and the grand finale in November, will highlight the best performers across different categories,” Van Rooyen said.

The prize pool for the quarterly rewards will be based on Order of Merit standings and grand prizes for overall winners. These include complimentary golf membership for a year, Serena accommodation experiences across East Africa, at destinations such as Mombasa, Nairobi, Kigali, and Zanzibar, as well as golf merchandise: gear, and sponsor prizes.

Lake Victoria Serena Vice Captain- John Muchiri described the series as one of the key fixtures on the club’s calendar.

“As a club, this series is an opportunity to open our doors and showcase the quality, unique experience, and the standards of our course. We are happy to host golfers and guests to share in the excellent experience,” he said.

I&M Bank Chief Executive Officer- Robin Bairstow, said the bank is proud to continue its partnership with Lake Victoria Serena to deliver a competition that blends sport, lifestyle, and customer engagement.

“I&M Bank is pleased to be back in partnership with Serena Hotels to deliver this series and continue supporting the growth of golf. We believe golfers will enjoy their rounds throughout the competition,” he said.

“With Serena Golf Resort’s growing membership, and its positioning as a premier and exclusive golfing destination in East Africa, this collaboration aligns closely with the kind of clientele we jointly serve; discerning individuals who value quality experiences, consistency, and engagement beyond the ordinary,” Bairstow added.

Participation in the series is open to both club members and non-members at a one-time registration fee of sh63,000.

Annette Nakiyaga, the bank’s head of marketing and corporate communications, said the tournament reflects the bank’s commitment to creating platforms for engagement built around golf.

“This partnership is about more than just golf. It is about building a community and providing a platform where both our customers and a wider golfing community can participate and enjoy the game. As a brand, we always show up big, especially when it comes to golf,” Nakiyaga said.