AFCON 2027 countdown begins as CAF Taskforce lands in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The race to deliver the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 has entered a decisive phase, with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) convening in Kampala to align East Africa’s co-hosting strategy. The high-level two-day technical meeting, running from April 22 to 23, brings together Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania under the “PAMOJA” framework.

The engagement signals a shift from political commitments to operational execution as timelines tighten. Speaking at the Uganda Media Centre on Tuesday, AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee (LOC) Communications Chairperson Dr. Dennis Mugimba said the workshop will define the next phase of delivery priorities. “By the end of the workshop, CAF and the PAMOJA host nations will outline key priorities for the next phase of preparations,” Mugimba said.

He clarified that the engagement is not an inspection mission, but a technical coordination platform focused on key functional areas, including security, infrastructure, procurement, finance, media, ticketing, and commercial operations. The Kampala meeting underscores growing urgency across the three host nations on systems coordination and delivery capacity, with just over a year left before kickoff.

Uganda has committed at least UGX 130.4 billion toward eight training facilities across Hoima, Masindi, Lira, Gulu, and Kampala. The works will partly be undertaken by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Engineering Brigade, an approach previously used to fast-track public infrastructure projects.

However, such large-scale spending places a spotlight on accountability. Under the Public Finance Management Act and the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act, public expenditure must comply with strict standards of transparency, value for money, and competitive procurement.

Beyond infrastructure, the private sector—particularly tourism and hospitality—has emerged as a key pillar of Uganda’s AFCON strategy. The LOC projects that at least 500,000 visitors could travel to Uganda during the tournament, creating significant opportunities in accommodation, transport, and leisure services. However, Mugimba stressed that only facilities licensed through the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, in collaboration with the Uganda Tourism Board, will qualify as official accommodation providers.

“Proprietors must first seek authorisation from the Uganda Tourism Board, not the LOC,” he said, noting that early certification enhances credibility and visibility to international visitors. Tourism policy expert Sunday Nambuya said the requirement is necessary but exposes structural gaps in the sector. “Uganda’s accommodation sector includes a large informal segment. Without fast and credible certification systems, the country risks either excluding capacity or compromising standards,” he noted.

Uganda’s tourism industry is regulated under the Tourism Act, 2008, which provides for the licensing and classification of facilities. However, enforcement remains uneven, particularly outside major urban centres. While the release of funds for training facilities signals progress, timelines remain tight. Four sites are expected to be handed over to the UPDF Engineering Brigade by the end of April.

Regional sports analyst Peter Ochieng warned that delays in supporting infrastructure could undermine tournament readiness. “Training facilities may not grab headlines, but they are essential for CAF compliance. Delays here can quickly cascade into wider operational challenges,” he said. Past continental tournaments have been affected by last-minute construction delays, raising both logistical and reputational risks for host nations.

The Kampala workshop also highlights the evolving demands of modern tournaments, including digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and integrated security systems. Cashless payments, real-time streaming, and advanced ticketing platforms are now central to fan experience and revenue management, while cross-border security coordination remains critical under the tri-nation hosting model.

The PAMOJA framework reflects East Africa’s growing ambition for joint mega-projects but also introduces complex governance challenges around harmonisation, revenue sharing, and accountability. With roughly 14 months to go, the margin for delay is shrinking. Sports tourism trends indicate that most international fans begin booking travel and accommodation six to twelve months ahead of major tournaments.