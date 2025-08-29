Uganda to bid for chairmanship of the Universal Postal Union

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has briefed the Diplomatic Corps in Kampala about Uganda’s decision to submit her candidature for the chairmanship of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) Council of Administration for the 2025–2029 cycle. The event, presided over by Amb. John L. Mugerwa, head of the International Legal and Social Affairs (ILSA) representing the Permanent Secretary, Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, brought together representatives from the Diplomatic Corps, regional partners, representatives of international organizations, and key stakeholders.

Amb. Mugerwa highlighted Uganda’s extensive experience in multilateral cooperation and its longstanding contributions to global postal governance, emphasizing that the country’s candidacy reflects a commitment to regional equity, sustainable development, and reform within the UPU. He noted that Uganda’s objective is to ensure that no member country, particularly those in the developing world, is left behind, while advocating for strengthened postal infrastructure, enhanced connectivity, and modernized services that support international trade and economic development.

The briefing underscored Uganda’s track record in influencing global postal policy, including the remuneration system for postal operators, modernizing postal products and services, and advancing digital postal innovations. Through programs supported by the UPU, Uganda has enhanced its postal infrastructure with new delivery vehicles, ICT equipment, and advanced tracking systems, while also benefiting from technical assistance that has strengthened operational efficiency and service reliability. Uganda’s commitment to E-commerce, trade facilitation, and digital transformation was also highlighted. Integration of the UPU Postal Customs Declaration System with domestic platforms, as well as adoption of Smart Post initiatives, has enabled Posta Uganda to provide seamless cross-border services and enhance the country’s role as a regional postal hub.

The Postmaster-General, James Arinaitwe, emphasized that the Postal Service continues to play a vital role in promoting business, financial inclusion, and social connectivity, noting that in the past year alone, Posta Uganda exchanged over 79 tons of items globally and received 229 tons of packages, showcasing its impact on both trade and citizen engagement.

Fred Otunnu, Ag. Executive Director of UCC, reaffirmed the Commission’s support for Uganda’s candidature, highlighting the importance of ensuring quality service delivery, fair competition, and infrastructure development in the communications sector. Mr. Otunnu noted that UCC remains committed to modernizing the communications landscape, expanding national coverage, and safeguarding consumers, while fostering innovation that strengthens Uganda’s role in regional and global connectivity. The meeting also provided a platform for international partners to voice their support for Uganda. Several diplomatic representatives expressed support for Uganda’s candidature and expressed best wishes for Uganda’s bid for the UPU Council chairmanship.

Amb. Mugerwa reaffirmed Uganda’s commitment to multilateralism, regional inclusiveness, and consensus-building, calling upon the international community, development partners, and member states to support Uganda’s candidature during the 28th UPU Congress in Dubai, 2025.

Uganda’s bid for the UPU Council of Administration Chairmanship reflects not only its national interest but also its determination to champion the aspirations of the Global South and strengthen the resilience of the global postal system.