Bell Lager kicks off diamond jubilee celebrations

75 Years of Brewing’ Uganda’s Very Own’

Kampala, Uganda | ENTERTAINMENT | If there is one thing Ugandans can agree on, it is this: Bell has always been there. Before the big stages, before the bright lights, before the headlines, there was Bell. At the first graduation party. At the first kwanjula. At the first proper end-of-year celebration with friends. In bars, in backyards, in moments that turned into memories. It is what many would call a well-known public secret.

Bell has seen it all. And for 75 years, it has been part of how Uganda comes together.

Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) is now bringing that story to the forefront as it officially kicks off the Bell Lager 75-year celebrations. These celebrations mark a milestone that goes beyond the brand and into the everyday lives of Ugandans.

The celebrations kicked off with a standout moment on NBS TV, where Bell took over the evening programming in a vibrant, culture-filled way to officially unveil its 75-year milestone. The takeover brought the story to life in real time, which set the tone for a year of music, people and pure Ugandan enjoyment.

Speaking on the milestone, Lillian Kansiime, Brand Manager Bell Lager said, “As Uganda’s first beer, Bell has grown with Ugandans. It has been part of how people celebrate and connect with one another over the years. This milestone is really about those experiences we share with each other and the role the brand has played in everyday Ugandan life. We are Uganda’s Very Own!”

At the heart of this milestone is the launch of “Uganda’s Very Own,” a platform built to celebrate the identity, originality and lived experiences of Ugandans. It is a statement of where Bell stands today. The brand continues to sit at the center of Uganda’s cultural expression as it shapes conversations across music, entertainment and youth culture.

“Through “Uganda’s Very Own,” the brand will now bring these stories to life, spotlighting the people, places and experiences that define Uganda today. Over the coming months, Bell will roll out a series of activities and storytelling moments that highlight originality in different forms, from music, culture to everyday expressions of identity,” she added.

Officials say that the rollout sets the tone for the months ahead, with more conversations, collaborations and cultural moments expected as the brand celebrates 75 Years of Brewing Uganda’s very own and the role the brand continues to play in shaping modern Ugandan culture as it is.