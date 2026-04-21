Hungary’s Magyar seeks swift deal with EU to unlock frozen funds

BUDAPEST | Xinhua | Peter Magyar, leader of Hungary’s Tisza Party, said on Monday that his incoming government is working to unlock frozen European Union (EU) funds within a short timeframe, following recent technical talks with EU officials in Budapest.

The Tisza party secured a landslide victory in the April 12 parliamentary elections, winning 141 seats in the 199-member National Assembly, paving the way for the formation of a new government led by Magyar.

Speaking to journalists in Budapest, Magyar said his team aims to meet key EU requirements within three months.

Hungary would move forward in areas such as anti-corruption measures, media freedom and judicial independence in line with European Commission expectations, Magyar said.

Magyar added that he plans to conclude a political agreement with the European Commission between May 15 and May 20, describing the return of EU funds as essential for stabilizing the Hungarian economy and restoring investor confidence.

The European Commission said earlier Monday that a high-level delegation held technical meetings in Budapest on April 17-18 with representatives of the incoming Hungarian government.

According to the Commission, the discussions were an early opportunity to explore “practical” steps toward unlocking EU funds currently “frozen due to rule-of-law and corruption concerns.” Both sides agreed that further work is needed to make progress on the issue. ■