Anita Mugabekazi: Insurance is not a luxury but a necessity

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Insurance penetration in Uganda remains low, often hindered by misconceptions and lack of awareness. According to experts, one of the biggest challenges is convincing people that insurance is not a luxury but a necessity.

“It’s difficult because many people think insurance is not for them,” Anita Mugabekazi, the ICEA LION Head of Sales Agency and Branches, explains. “But when someone experiences a loss and their claim is paid, that’s when they truly understand its value.”

Mugabekazi works closely with agents across the country, ensuring they are equipped not just to sell but also to explain insurance in simple, relatable terms.

Her role involves supporting intermediaries and strengthening agency networks to reach more communities, particularly those that have traditionally been excluded from formal financial services.

For Mugabekazi, insurance goes far beyond compensation; it is about security and confidence in the face of uncertainty.

“Once a client pays their premium, they have peace of mind,” she says. “They know that if something unexpected happens, like floods affecting their home or business, they will be financially protected.”

This assurance is especially critical in a country increasingly experiencing climate-related risks and economic vulnerabilities.

In a crowded market, Mugabekazi believes that what truly set her team apart is its unwavering focus on customer service. By positioning insurance as a safety net, ICEA LION is tapping into a growing need for resilience among individuals and businesses alike.

“Our strength lies in how we treat our clients,” she notes. “We take time to ensure they understand what they are buying and why it matters.”

Her leadership is grounded in experience, spanning 11 years, beginning as an administrator before rising through roles in underwriting, business development, and management.

As the industry evolves, Mugabekazi is clear about what needs to change: communication.

“Insurance must be simplified,” she emphasises. “People need to understand what we offer and how it protects them.”

She also stresses the importance of proactive engagement. Clients, she advises, should report incidents promptly to enable swift support and claims processing.

Her message to sceptics is straightforward: insurance is best understood through experience, but waiting for a loss is not the ideal way to learn its value.

By prioritising education, service, and trust, the company is helping to build a more informed and financially secure population.

In a country where uncertainty is often part of daily life, the promise of protection and partnership may be exactly what many Ugandans need.

As she puts it, “We are here to walk the journey with our clients, every step of the way.”

With over a decade of insurance experience, Mugabekazi is not just selling insurance policies; she is reshaping how Ugandans perceive financial protection.

The results are evident, she says. In 2025, the company has recorded strong performance across key indicators, including business growth, customer satisfaction, and timely claims settlement. Increasingly, clients are returning to purchase additional products bundling services such as; motor and medical insurance, a sign of growing trust in the brand.