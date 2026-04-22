Acholi leaders reject Sovereignty Bill over economic, rights concerns

Gulu, Uganda | URN | Leaders from civil society organisations (CSOs), and political circles in the Acholi sub-region have criticized the Protection and Sovereignty Bill, 2026, warning that it could undermine economic recovery in the sub-region.

The leaders voiced their concerns on Tuesday during a stakeholders’ engagement held in Gulu City and convened by the Gulu NGO Forum.

Participants argued that the proposed law comes at a critical time when the Acholi sub-region is still rebuilding from the effects of the two-decade insurgency by the Lord’s Resistance Army, which devastated livelihoods and disrupted economic activity across northern Uganda.

Former Gulu Municipality Legislator Lyandro Komakech described the Bill as conceptually flawed and unnecessary, arguing that Uganda’s sovereignty is already protected under the constitution.

“The Constitution already provides for the protection of sovereignty. You cannot bring a law to operationalize what is already a constitutional mandate. This bill should not even be called a bill; it is a crazy idea for discussion,” said Komakech.

Komakech warned that the bill proposed introduces what he described as vague concepts such as “agents of foreign influence”, which he said could be misused to target legitimate actors, including businesses and civil society organizations and those in the diaspora.

He further noted that provisions seeking to regulate foreign partnerships and cap external funding could cripple economic activity and discourage investment.

“This Bill will deter foreign direct investment and chase away investors to more conducive environments,” he said. “At a time when we are promoting Uganda’s economic interests globally, this law runs counter to those efforts,” said Komakech.

According to Komakech, restrictions such as capping foreign funding for NGOs at about 400 million shillings annually subject to ministerial approval would stifle operations of organizations that depend on international support, particularly in post-conflict regions like the Acholi Sub-region.

“We used to mobilize grants worth billions to support refugees and recovery programmes. With such caps and bureaucratic approvals, that becomes impossible,” he added.

Leaders also raised concerns that the bill could infringe on civil liberties by criminalizing dissent and political expression, pointing to clauses that penalize individuals for influencing public opinion against government policy.

Other stakeholders echoed similar concerns, warning that the bill risks reversing gains made in rebuilding trust, governance, and economic resilience in northern Uganda.

The Executive Director of Human Rights Focus, Francis Odongoyoo emphasized the critical role Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and faith-based institutions have played in rebuilding northern Uganda, particularly in sectors such as education and healthcare.

“Many of the schools, health centers, and community programmes you see are funded by NGOs and religious institutions. If you restrict this funding, you are directly affecting service delivery to the people,” he said.

He warned that the bill would also negatively affect diaspora contributions and international partnerships, which are key sources of development financing in the region.

Odongyoo also echoed similar concerns, warning that the bill would introduce excessive bureaucracy and cripple service delivery by non-state actors.

He questioned how individuals and organizations would operate under strict financial controls requiring ministerial approval for funding beyond proposed thresholds. Odongyoo noted that many civil society organizations run multiple projects whose combined budgets already exceed the proposed cap, making compliance impractical.

“Are all these organizations going to seek ministerial approval for every project? When will those approvals come? The bureaucracy involved will be enormous,” said Odongyoo.

Christopher Ouma, one of the participants, noted that any attempt to enact the bill into law will greatly affect a greater percentage of Acholi people in the diaspora who have for years been remitting money for development in the sub-region.

Ouma said the government should consider promoting a bill that protects the local interest instead of one that affects the economic development of those residing in the diaspora.

He called on members of Parliament to reconsider the proposal and engage wider consultations to ensure that any legislation safeguards both national interests and citizens’ rights.

Fred Ngomkwe, a transitional justice expert, equally called on cultural and religious leaders to reject the proposed bill arguing that it directly affects sectors like education and health which has largely been dependent on foreign aid.

The proposed bill, read recently for the first time in Parliament, seeks to regulate foreign influence in Uganda through stricter controls on foreign funding, mandatory registration of foreign agents, and penalties for individuals or entities deemed to act against national interests. The draft bill was referred to the Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs for processing.