iKON Young Filmmakers’ Fellowship film ‘Maama Wange’ earns 9 UFF nominations

Kampala, Uganda | ENTERTAINMENT CORRESPONDENT | ‘Maama Wange’ – a film that was a product of the 2023 iKON Awards Young Filmmakers’ Fellowship – has earned 9 nominations at the 2026 Uganda Film Festival (UFF).

The film is a social drama highlighting pressing social challenges such as Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) and teenage pregnancy – through the life of a single mother in the slums of Namuwongo struggling with the aftermath of sexual assault.

The iKON Awards Young Filmmakers’ Fellowship is an initiative by Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU) aimed at giving young filmmakers the opportunity to earn practical skills through a series of masterclasses and hands-on workshops and placements on film sets while being mentored by industry professionals. Following the masterclasses, the Fellows are given a grant to produce a film about a challenging social issue.

The film was a joint project by the fellows, with Doreen Mirembe and Isa Masadde taking the lead, and was produced by Sauti Plus – an audiovisual production house. It is set to have its theatrical premiere on Mothers’ Day (10th May 2026) at the RAHU Headquarters in Lungujja.

Additionally, to maximise its grassroots impact, ‘Maama Wange’ is screened through Kwiso Mu Cinema – an innovative initiative by RAHU that screens selected Ugandan films addressing pressing social issues in underserved urban communities and ghettos to act as a catalyst for behavioural change.

These 9 nominations at UFF supplement the numerous recognitions the movie has earned in the past, including Best Film (Short Film category) at the iKON Awards and Best Short Film at the 7th Kaduna International Film Festival in Nigeria. It has also been screened and won awards across several international platforms such as the Black Cat Award International Film Festival in La Paz, Bolivia, for the Best Film About Kids category, highlighting its resonance with global audiences and its strong social impact narrative.

“Congratulations to Isa, Doreen, and the team on these well-deserved nominations. At iKON Awards, we celebrate storytellers who use their craft to address real-world issues and inspire change. This work continues to embody the spirit of impactful filmmaking that the industry needs,” said Humphrey Nabimanya, executive producer of the film and founder of the iKON Awards.

Experts said that as ‘Maama Wange’ gains recognition on one of Uganda’s biggest film platforms, it reinforces the growing role of film in shaping conversations around social justice and youth empowerment.