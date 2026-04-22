Benegura: Even in insurance, transparency is everything

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS FEATURE | Uganda’s insurance penetration remains among the lowest globally, with some segments like motor insurance still struggling to gain traction. Many individuals view insurance as unnecessary or inaccessible, often until they experience loss firsthand.

Godfrey Benegura has made it his mission to change that narrative. “Most people don’t understand insurance until something happens,” he explains. “My role is to educate them early so that when life changes suddenly, they are protected.”

His approach goes beyond selling policies. Instead, he positions himself as a trusted advisor, guiding clients through complex decisions and helping them choose solutions tailored to their needs.

To illustrate the value of insurance, Benegura, who has been an ICEA LION agent for 15 years, often uses simple, relatable examples.

“Imagine your car breaks down and repairs cost one million shillings,” he says. “Without insurance, that’s a heavy burden. But with the right cover, you have financial security and peace of mind.”

This practical framing has helped him connect with clients across different income levels, from small business owners to high-net-worth individuals, many of whom initially approached insurance with scepticism.

In a field where trust is everything, Benegura credits his longevity to a strict adherence to honesty and transparency.

“If you want to last in this industry for 15 years like I have, you must value integrity more than money,” he emphasizes. “Never promise what isn’t covered. Never mislead a client.”

For insurance is not just a profession, he states. It is a calling rooted in purpose, trust, and service to the community.

“I feel hopeful,” he says with calm conviction, reflecting on a career that has seen Uganda’s insurance landscape evolve slowly but steadily. “This job is not about money; it’s about helping people.”

The job, however, is not without its challenges. Benegura regularly encounters clients who are either unaware of insurance benefits or sceptical about its value.

“Some people have the means, but not the understanding,” he notes. “That’s where empathy comes in. You must listen, educate, and sometimes even adjust payment plans to suit their situation.”

Misunderstandings can also arise when clients or service providers are unclear about policy coverage. Benegura believes the solution lies in clear communication from the outset.

“Transparency is everything,” he says. “If clients understand their cover from the beginning, many issues can be avoided.”

Over the years, Benegura has witnessed significant shifts in both the economy and client expectations. As incomes grow and lifestyles change, so do insurance needs.

“Families evolve, businesses expand, and risks become more complex,” he explains. “But if you stay focused on doing the right thing, your work becomes easier. People trust you, and your impact grows.”

This adaptability has allowed him to remain relevant in a competitive and ever-changing market.

Professionally, he finds fulfilment in mentoring young agents and watching clients benefit from the protection he helps them secure.

“There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing someone recover from a loss because they were properly insured,” he reflects.

As he looks ahead, Benegura is passionate about shaping the next generation of insurance professionals. His advice is clear and uncompromising:

“Be honest. Don’t chase quick money. Focus on solving real problems.”

He warns against mismanaging client premiums or overselling products, practices that can erode trust and damage the industry’s reputation.

“Integrity and trust are the foundation,” he says. “If you educate your clients, protect their real risks, and act in good faith, success will follow.”

Through his work, Benegura is contributing to a broader shift in how insurance is perceived in Uganda. By simplifying complex concepts and prioritizing client needs, he is helping to build a culture of preparedness and resilience.

In a country where uncertainty is often part of daily life, his message is both simple and powerful-insurance is not just about protection, it is about dignity, stability, and the ability to move forward with confidence.

After 15 years in the field, Benegura remains as committed as ever not just to selling policies, but to changing lives.