Uganda, South Sudan renew border surveillance

Lamwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda and South Sudan authorities have renewed ties to enhance cross border security surveillance at the disputed Ngomoromo border post in Lokung Sub-county in Lamwo district pending the long awaited demarcation exercise.

The decision was a reached in a meeting convened by James Nabinson Kidega, the Lamwo Resident District Commissioner on Tuesday at Lamwo district headquarters. The Governor of Torit State in the Eastern Equatorial in South Sudan, Tobiolo Alberio led the delegation from South Sudan.

The team discussed measures to fight cross border insecurity, crime and promote trade. Kidega says the numerous incidents of killings, robberies, livestock thefts, illegal entry and rape by South Sudan armed gangs have strained diplomatic ties between the two neighboring countries.

Col. Richard Walekula from the 5th Infantry Division in Acholpii in Pader district, says Uganda and South Sudan share strong cultural, economic and political ties, which have been strained by border dispute.

Alberio Tobiolo, the Governor of Torit State, says South Sudan has been the biggest importer of Ugandan goods since it attained independence on July 9, 2011. More than 15,000 Ugandan traders operate across the border. Tobiolo says government will not allow the thugs to drag the two sister nations to war.

An 18-member AU led Joint Technical Committee (JTC) on Delimitation and Demarcation of the Uganda-South Sudan international border was established in 2016. The work of the committee was halted by the war between president, Salva Kiir and his then, Deputy Riek Machar.

South Sudan descended into violence in December 2013 following a political dispute between Kiir and Machar splitting Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) before the conflict took an ethnic dimension.

South Sudan has had several confrontations with Uganda over ownership of some border areas in West Nile, specifically in Moyo and Lamwo districts. The border between the two countries was first drawn by British imperialists, who colonized both Uganda and Sudan in 1914.

South Sudan leaders in Central Equatorial Province have for long accused Ugandan farmers in Agoro and Lokung Sub-Counties in Lamwo district of encroaching deep on their space but Ugandan leaders insist the contested land belongs to Uganda.

Armed gangs from South Sudan have repeatedly crossed to the Ugandan side leaving behind terror; plunder and destruction of property.

