Uganda Silverbacks knocked out of World Beach Games

Uganda Silverbacks on Sunday lost to Russia 14-11 in the inaugural 2019 ANOC World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar.

The inaugural international beach multi-sport event was organized by the Association of National Olympic Committees.

In their first game of the day played on Sunday, the Silverbacks lost to a better Russian side 14-11 by the end of the 10 minutes of the game.

Daniil Abramovskii was the man of the match as he scored 8 points. Cheburkin Dmitrii added 3 points for Russia and Ivan Khramov added 2.

Uganda’s Henry scored 7 points converting three of four attempts, while Bbale Fayed added 3 points for team Uganda.

However Uganda’s Jonathan Egau injured his left knee six minutes in the game and scored only 1 point for Uganda.

Following Egau’s injury and inability to return to the court, it left Uganda with only two players on the court.

In a gesture of sportsmanship, with four minutes remaining to the end of the game, the Russian side decided to play with only two players despite having a total of four players in good condition.

However, Uganda handed over of two of their scheduled games (walk-over) to Latvia and Brazil as Uganda could not proceed with the game with only two players of the required three.

The Ugandan delegation had only three players for the men’s team and four in the women’s team due to the inability for them to meet all the costs for travel URN has learnt.

The defeat to Russia means the silver backs are out of the competition.

The Women team, the Gazelles are seeded with China, Togo and Indonesia and are scheduled to play on Monday.

The women’s team include Ritah Imanishimwe, Sarah Ageno, Priscilla Abey and Melissa Akullu.

