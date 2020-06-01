UGANDA: Seven frontline health workers test positive for COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Seven frontline health workers have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The infected workers include three nurses, two doctors and two senior level staff.

Two of the seven workers are from Lira Regional Referral Hospital. The duo, a lead nurse and medical officer from Lira Hospital have been admitted at Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital while the rest are at Mulago Specialised Hospital.

Entebbe Hospital Director, Dr Moses Muwanga says that the Lira Hospital staff are stable and under close monitoring. The hospital currently has 45 patients most of whom are long distance truck drivers.

The ministry said that experts in Infection, Prevention and Control (IPC), Case management and Psychosocial management are investigating what could have happened. However, Dr Stephen Ayella, the Deputy President of Uganda Medical Association hinted on inexperience and staffing shortfalls as possible leads at Lira Hospital.

“The team of 14 health workers has never handled an infectious disease like Ebola or COVID-19 and they were also overwhelmed after receiving 21 patients in five days,” says Ayella.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is now 417.