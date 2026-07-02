Obore and six others remanded over Sh27.2 billion financial loss

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala has remanded seven employees of the Parliament to Luzira Prison until July 7, 2026, on a string of corruption-related charges, including embezzlement, money laundering, and causing financial loss amounting to more than Shs27 billion.

The accused are Chris Obore Ariko, Director of Communications and Public Affairs; Daniel Adilo, Director of Human Resource; Leonard Okema, Executive Secretary in the Office of the Speaker; Rajab Kaaya Ssemalulu, Principal Research Officer; Emmanuel Emuron Okwi, Principal Protocol Officer; Vincent Otebata, Capacity Development Officer, all employed by the Parliament of Uganda; and Methods Murebe, Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Parliamentary Cooperative Savings and Credit Society (SACCO). They are jointly charged with Stella Itute, Office Supervisor in the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms, who has been charged in absentia.

The accused appeared before Grade One Magistrate Esther Asiimwe, who read to them nine charges, including embezzlement, causing financial loss, and money laundering.

The magistrate did not allow the accused to respond to the charges, explaining that the Anti-Corruption Court lacks jurisdiction to try offences involving money laundering, which fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court. The charges, sanctioned by the Inspector General of Government, Lady Justice Aisha Naluze Batala, and presented by the Inspectorate of Government, allege that the offences were committed between 2023 and May 2026.

According to the charge sheet, Obore is accused of embezzling Shs5.253 billion, Adilo Shs14.609 billion, Okema Shs3.489 billion, Rajab Kaaya Ssemalulu Shs2.170 billion, Emmanuel Emuron Okwi Shs1.105 billion, Stella Itute Shs75 million, and Vincent Otebata Shs5.253 billion. The prosecution alleges that the money belonged to the Parliament of Uganda and was accessed by the accused by virtue of their respective offices.

The prosecution further alleges that all the accused, except Methods Murebe, received funds intended for Parliament’s donations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities but failed to implement the activities, thereby causing a financial loss of Shs27.201 billion to the Government of Uganda. In addition, Obore, Adilo, Okema, Rajab Kaaya Ssemalulu, Vincent Otebata and Methods Murebe face a charge of money laundering.

Prosecutors allege that between January 2023 and April 2026, the six processed, approved and received Shs10.893 billion, allegedly knowing that the funds were proceeds of crime. State Attorney Daisy Acio, Supervisor of Prosecutions in the Office of the Inspector General of Government, asked the court to adjourn the matter to enable the State to prepare the committal papers before the accused are presented before the High Court to enter plea on the money laundering charge.

The accused, through their lawyers, applied to be furnished with copies of the charge sheet and requested a short adjournment to enable them to prepare their defence. One of the defence lawyers, Ibrahim Kikaabe, also asked the court to fix an early return date to allow the defence to prepare and file bail applications. Magistrate Asiimwe granted the prosecution’s request and remanded all the accused to Luzira Prison until July 7, 2026, when the matter will return to court as investigations continue.

The accused were arrested on Wednesday at the Inspectorate of Government offices after they had been summoned to record additional statements. Our reporter has learnt that some of the accused, including Chris Obore, left their mobile phones at Parliament, apparently expecting to return to their offices shortly after recording the statements.