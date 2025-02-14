Uganda golf captain Cwinya-ai to play in the DP World Magical Kenya Open

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & UGC MEDIA | The most prevalent discussion in golf circles has been whether Uganda will have a representative at this year’s Magical Kenya Open in the aftermath of Ronald Rugumayo’s heroics last year when he became the country’s first golfer to make the cut.

With no wild card for Rugumayo, it means that the only window for Ugandans into next week’s DP World Tour tournament was going to be via a rigorous 36-hole one day qualification competition for amateurs and professionals at Vet Lab on Monday.

Some of the professionals who have confirmed participation in these qualifiers are Pearl of Africa Golf series winner Marvin Max Kibirige and veteran Deo Akope.

One Ugandan, however, whose name will now be on the Magical Kenya Open draw is 2022 the Uganda Open champion and national team captain Joseph Cwinya-ai. The Toro-born golfer will take up a slot that was initially Michael Alunga’s, as US-based player will not be travelling to Nairobi for the prestigious tournament.

Cwinya-ai, currently in Kigali for the Rwanda Open, was an elated man when news was broken to him.

“I can’t wait to rub shoulders with Europe’s top golf professionals,” remarked the man known as Okada by his fans. “Being my first time, I sure will learn one or two things which I can share with my fellow national team golfers,” he added.

Alunga had earned entry into the Magical Kenya Open at the par-71 Muthaiga Golf Club last July after defeating Cwinya-ai in the final of the Kenya Amateur Match Play championship that was held at Windsor Golf Club.

With Alunga confirming his non-attendance, the Uganda Golf Union raised the matter to organises of the Magical Kenya Open who confirmed that competition rules allow Cwinya-ai to take the slot, having lost to Alunga after 38 holes of an historic match play final last year.

In the past, qualification for the Magical Kenya Open was done via an order of merit from the Safari Tour rounds. But with a lack of activity this season, it has compelled organizers to go slow on the matter, while hatching alternative ways of entry into the MKO next year.

The Magical Kenya Open is the biggest golf tournament in every calendar year in Kenya and hundreds of Ugandans are expected in Nairobi either to form gallery or to support their own. Started in 1967, it grew into a Challenge Tour event before rising to become a world-renowned DP World Tour event.