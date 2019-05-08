Uganda gears up for power export to Juba, Kinshasha

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda is considering exporting power to the South Sudan Capital Juba and Kinshasha in the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC, the Energy and Mineral Development State Minister, Simon Du’janga has revealed.

He says Uganda will extend electricity from Owen Falls and Karuma Dams through a single line in West Nile to Juba and DRC through Mpondwe border.

He was speaking to URN in Arua during the commissioning the Electro-Max plant to boost power supply in West Nile region.

Du’janga noted that Uganda is already exporting power to Kaya and KajoKeji in South Sudan as provided for in the East Africa Community protocol.

Currently, West Nile has 3.5 Megawatts of power generated by Nyagak and about 9 Kilowatts from Electro-Max. The power is expected to increase to over 30 megawatts when power from Karuma dam and the national grid at Kole in Lango are connected.

It is the additional power that will be exported to Juba.

Du’janga noted that power export earns the country additional revenue. He dismissed claims that Uganda’s neighbors are benefiting at the expense of local Ugandans since majority can’t access electricity.

Uganda currently exports power to Rwanda and also getting from her in Kisoro and Tanzania through Mutukula.

URN