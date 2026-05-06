Uganda arrests suspected members of international drug cartel in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | Xinhua | Ugandan authorities on Wednesday announced the arrest of suspected members of an international drug cartel operating in the capital, Kampala.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement that a Ugandan national and two Nigerians were apprehended during an intelligence-led operation targeting a sophisticated network with global connections.

The suspects, identified as Ugandan national Mugisha Keith King and Nigerians Ikemefuna Testimony Udo and Ikemefuna Annointing, are currently in custody.

According to the ministry, Mugisha had previously served a 12-year prison sentence in neighboring Kenya for drug trafficking. He was found in possession of multiple passports from different countries and forged national identification cards.

Security agencies also recovered two firearms, live ammunition and military fatigues during the operation. Preliminary investigations suggest the group collaborated with other Nigerian nationals who have operational links to Brazil.

The statement added that security agencies are collaborating with international partners to apprehend remaining members of the racket, who are of various nationalities and remain at large. ■