Most refugee rapes in 2025 were in Nakivale settlement

Isingiro, Uganda | URN | Nakivale refugee settlement center in Isingiro district registered the highest settlement Gender Based Violence incidents in the second quarter in 2025.

According to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees Gender Violence Dashboard, the incidents were captured on the Gender Based Violence Information Management System from all refugee host regions.

The statistics call for the urgency of securing donor support to alleviate these constraints which remains paramount for protecting vulnerable groups, particularly women and children, and preserving crucial gains made in community resilience and human rights.

During the second quarter in general across refugee-hosting regions, a total of 1,480 GBV incidents were reported on the Gender Based Violence Information Management System (GBVIMS), a 14% increase from quarter one, thus totaling to 2,777 GBV cases recorded, a 32% Increase from the same period in 2024.

The dashboard also shows that 34% of the reported incidents were psychological/emotional abuse, 24% rape, 22% physical assault, 18% sexual assaults, and 3% other incidents.

Rita Ntegyerize, the Manager Humanity and Inclusion says key challenges the sector faces after funding reductions, include high turnover rates and an unfavorable caseworker-to-case ratio of 1:80, far from the global standard.

She adds that there have been delays in reporting, which impact timely clinical responses and increase risk of HIV?AIDS infections and teenage pregnancies.

Vellah Mwakiire, the Child and Family Unit Regional commander, faults the increased gender based violence cases on substance abuse but also a reluctance to pursue legal action due to fear of reprisal, further strangling GBV responses.

Diana Musiime, a psychosocial officer with Humanity and Inclusion, says that the government and other stakeholders should Prioritize Community Engagement, and Prevention.

“Given the reduction in funding and the increasing cases of GBV, as a sector, there is an urgent need to shift to community-based initiatives that are more sustainable and maintain the current progress made in GBV prevention, ” says Musiime.She also stresses the need to address the challenge of economic dependencies by promoting sustainable livelihood options that can reduce vulnerability to GBV.

Rollin Okethi, a member of the Human and Inclusion systems management, says the office of the Community development officer has created more opportunities for creating awareness with hopes that more people will be reached and sensitized.

On the Dashboard, a total of 49,926 individuals were reached with GBV awareness raising in Isingiro district alone, which Okethi says gives hope for ending GBV.