Uganda Cranes friendlies in Morocco cancelled over public health concerns

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has announced the cancellation of two international friendly matches involving the Uganda Cranes that had been scheduled to take place in Morocco this month. The Uganda Cranes were set to face Tanzania on June 5, 2026, and Madagascar on June 8, 2026, at the Stade de Marrakech during the June FIFA international window. The fixtures were intended to help the team prepare for upcoming competitive engagements.

FUFA Director of Communications Ahmed Hussein said the cancellation followed communication from authorities, through the match organizers, citing health-related concerns. “The two international friendly matches against Tanzania and Madagascar have been cancelled due to sanitary and public health considerations as communicated by authorities through our match agents,” Hussein said.

He added that although the federation regrets the development, it respects the decision taken in the interest of safeguarding the health and well-being of players, officials, and all stakeholders involved. Hussein further explained that player safety, team officials, and supporters remain a priority, noting that FUFA will continue engaging relevant stakeholders to explore alternative arrangements to keep the Uganda Cranes adequately prepared for upcoming assignments.

The cancellation comes at a time when Uganda was seeking to use the matches to assess players and build momentum ahead of future continental and international competitions. Tanzania and Madagascar had also planned to use the friendlies as part of their preparations for upcoming engagements. The development means the Uganda Cranes will miss two important international tests during the June FIFA window unless FUFA secures alternative fixtures in the coming days.