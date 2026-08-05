Atinoi Basil still carries dreams, not just golf bags

For 12 years, Atinoi Basil has helped golfers chase birdies and trophies. At the Watoto Caddies Tournament, he finally had the chance to chase one of his own.

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Most golfers remember the shot that won them the tournament. Few remember the person who carried the clubs, searched for errant balls, read the greens and quietly whispered, “Aim a little left.” “Less energy on the swing.”

Yet without caddies, golf would be a much lonelier game. On Monday 3 August 2026, the usual order of things changed at Uganda Golf Club. The golfers stepped aside and the caddies took centre stage, as the Third Edition of the Watoto Golf Tournament got under way with a Cadies Tournament.

Two days before the Elite Amateurs and Pros prepared to tee off, 59 of the club’s 140 registered caddies swapped their familiar supporting role for the spotlight, competing in a tournament organized in their honour.

For one day, they were no longer carrying someone else’s dreams. They were playing for their own. Among them was Atinoi Basil, a soft-spoken caddie whose story mirrors that of many men who quietly keep Uganda’s oldest golf course moving.

When Basil arrived at Uganda Golf Club in 2014, fresh out of high school, he wasn’t chasing trophies. He was chasing survival. “I had just finished school and needed something that could help me earn a living,” he recalls. “A cousin introduced me to the club, and that’s how everything started.”

What began as a temporary job became a career, a classroom and, unexpectedly, a passion. Over the years, Basil has learned far more than where bunkers lie or how fast the greens roll. He trained as a coffee barista and coffee roaster along the way, but caddying remained the profession that consistently put food on the table and helped finance his education. Being a caddie, he says, is often misunderstood.

“People think we only carry golf bags,” he says with a smile. “But a caddie is like the golfer’s second mind. You guide them, help them understand the course and give advice throughout the round.” It is a role that demands sharp observation, patience and trust.

Before anyone is allowed to caddie at Uganda Golf Club, they must first be approved by the club professional after undergoing one to two months of training. They learn every corner of the course, from hidden hazards and deceptive bunkers to the subtle slopes that can turn a winning putt into a disappointing miss.

That knowledge becomes invaluable once they step onto the course beside golfers. But unlike many professions, there is no guaranteed paycheck waiting at the end of the month.

Caddies earn only when they are assigned to a player by the caddie master. Some days bring work. Others bring only hope.

“It is casual work,” Basil explains. “Sometimes you work, sometimes you don’t. But it has helped me pay school fees and support myself.” The uncertainty has never dimmed his enthusiasm.

If anything, golf has become part of his identity. As a boy, Basil dreamed of wearing the Uganda Cranes jersey. Football was his first love, but life had different plans.

Today, another dream has quietly taken shape. “I want to remain in golf,” he says. “Maybe not as a caddie forever, but one day as a golfer.” That ambition feels more achievable after Monday’s tournament.

For a few hours, there were no players asking for club selections or reading difficult putts.

The caddies became competitors. Cheers echoed across the fairways as colleagues who usually walked behind golfers now stood over their own tee shots.

Denis Kabarira and Joweria emerged at the top, posting scores of 75 and 84 gross, respectively.

It was more than a tournament. It was recognition. Basil says the opportunity meant everything. “We appreciate Watoto for remembering us,” he says. “Every day we help other people enjoy golf, so it felt special to have a day where we could also play.”

His appreciation reflects a larger truth about the game. Golf may celebrate champions, but every champion has someone quietly walking beside them.

Someone carrying fourteen clubs under the afternoon sun. Someone searching for lost balls in the rough. Someone offering calm advice after a difficult hole.

Someone whose own story rarely appears on the leaderboard. For Basil, golf has also become a teacher.

“Golf is life,” he reflects. “Nobody is perfect. You will hit a bad shot, but what matters is how you respond with the next one.”

It is wisdom earned not from textbooks but from thousands of kilometres walked across fairways, watching victories, heartbreaks and everything in between.

As Uganda’s golfing community continues to grow, caddies remain among its quietest heroes. They are guides, mentors, counsellors, strategists and sometimes even confidence coaches.

Their names may never be engraved on the trophies they help others win. But for one unforgettable day at Uganda Golf Club, the applause belonged to them. And perhaps that was the greatest victory of all. Because every great golfer walks the course with a caddie. Every caddie, however, walks the course carrying a dream of their own.

As the Watoto Golf Tournament continues, attention now turns to Saturday’s game, where pros will take centre stage.