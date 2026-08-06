How digitisation is defining the future of banking

Self-service replacing the brick-and-mortar model

COMMENT | LAURA BAHEMUKA | The evolution of banking from what it was, brick-and-mortar, to what we are witnessing today is all thanks to the growth in technology and innovations. These have enabled digitisation in banking so that more people are ushered into formal financial services through self-serve options.

Gone are the days when customers had no option but to queue in the banking halls for their transactions, such as money transfers, bill payments, loan applications, checking balances, or even opening accounts. Instead, mobile applications, digital wallets, smart ATMs for cardless withdrawals, and online banking are innovative solutions that allow one to transact at their convenience.

In line with its purpose of fostering prosperity for Ugandans, Pearl Bank has placed digitization at the forefront of its strategy, and this can be evidenced through its alternate banking platforms like: Pearl Mobile App, ZeroFlex digital account, Wendi mobile wallet, and the online banking platform.

Due to their customer-friendly interface, the alternate banking channels enable customers to self-serve and conduct their transactions anywhere and anytime, giving them full control of their accounts. One can pay bills like school fees, purchase airtime, transfer funds locally and internationally, check balances, request statements, view forex rates, apply for and manage loans, manage their fixed deposits, among other bank offerings, which can all be done from their smartphones, feature phones, computers, among other tech gadgets.

According to the 2025 Bank of Uganda Quarterly Financial Review Report, mobile banking in Uganda grew by 253.7 trillion shillings, representing a growth of more than 31 percent from the previous year. This growth is in line with the global trend of financial technology expansion, where the market is projected to grow annually by 15 percent to 25 percent.

In line with the global target, Pearl Bank’s digital platforms like the Pearl Mobile App and Wendi Wallet enable online self-registration and device or PIN resets, which can be done remotely, thus reducing the need for physical branch visits. All efforts are dedicated to supporting Uganda’s national financial inclusion strategy, which aims to achieve at least 85% of Ugandans who have access to formal financial services by 2028.

ZeroFlex is another innovative solution designed by Pearl Bank where one can open an account instantly via the Pearl Bank App using their national ID, with approval often completed in minutes through automated verification. The account features zero monthly maintenance fees, zero withdrawal charges, and zero bank-to-wallet transfer fees.

The model removes traditional barriers that previously forced customers into branches for account opening or fee-related issues. By allowing instant onboarding and cost-free digital transactions, ZeroFlex directly encourages self-service and keeps routine banking outside physical locations

Wendi operates through a large agent network of over 13,000 agents alongside the Pearl Bank App, Pearl Bank USSD Code (*263#), and Wendi USSD code (*229#), making it accessible even in areas with limited internet. It has supported government programs such as Parish Development Model disbursements and Western Union partnerships for remittances, merchant payments at select fuel stations, and the Wendi KuSpot Loan is a digital loan facility that enables customers to access loans ranging from a minimum of UGX 5,000.

Altogether, the Pearl Mobile App, ZeroFlex, and Wendi create an integrated ecosystem that decongests banking halls. For example, a farmer can receive payment into a Pearl Bank account, pay school fees via the Pearl Mobile App, and save for the next season on Wendi at 12.5% interest per annum, all without entering a branch. The agents and mobile vans extend reach, while digital tools handle the bulk of transactions.

Pearl Bank’s 59-branch network spread across the country, and ATMs are complemented by these channels, shifting the focus from physical infrastructure to accessible, inclusive digital services.

This transformation benefits both customers and the bank. Clients enjoy greater convenience, lower costs, and financial inclusion, especially in rural areas, while the bank gains efficiency, faster decision-making, and the ability to scale without proportional branch expansion.

As digitization continues to define or reshape banking in Uganda and worldwide, Pearl Bank’s innovative solutions continue to show how self-service solutions can successfully replace much of the traditional brick-and-mortar experience while driving prosperity for Ugandans through real-time access to financial services.

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Laura Bahemuka, Head MSME and Retail Products at Pearl Bank