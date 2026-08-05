SC Villa captain David Owori killed in suspected robbery attack in Makindye

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Ugandan football community has been plunged into mourning following the deaths of SC Villa captain David Owori and Masaza Cup player Rogers Ssebyondya in separate incidents. Owori was killed on Tuesday night after being attacked by unknown assailants while returning home in Makindye Division, a Kampala suburb.

According to sources at SC Villa, the club captain was assaulted near his home at around 8:00 p.m. A gang reportedly struck him with paving stones before stealing his belongings and fleeing the scene, leaving him unconscious.

Residents rushed Owori to a nearby clinic before he was transferred to Case Clinic, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the attack and said investigations are underway.

“We are currently hunting for the assailants and investigations have started. We are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the attack and what they could have taken from him. We shall provide further details on his death,” Owoyesigyire said. He added that police have launched a manhunt for the attackers as detectives work to establish the motive behind the assault.

In a statement, Uganda Premier League champions SC Villa described Owori as a dedicated leader whose death is a devastating loss to the club and the country’s football fraternity.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our captain, David Owori, who was attacked and killed. He was a valuable player, a respected leader and a committed servant of the game. We commiserate with David’s family, teammates, friends, supporters and the entire football fraternity during this painful moment,” the club said.

SC Villa called on security agencies to swiftly investigate the killing and bring those responsible to justice.

“We call upon the relevant security and law enforcement agencies to urgently pursue, apprehend and bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous crime. This senseless act has robbed the club and the country of a committed captain and a promising sportsman, and it must not go unanswered,” the statement added.

Owori captained SC Villa during the 2025/26 season and was widely regarded as one of the team’s most influential senior players, both on and off the pitch.

Meanwhile, the football fraternity is also mourning Bulemezi County player Rogers Ssebyondya, who died after sustaining serious injuries during a Masaza Cup match against Kyagwe County. According to Bulemezi FC official Emma Mugere, Ssebyondya collided mid-air with goalkeeper Pickford Mukisa while contesting for the ball and landed awkwardly.

He was initially rushed to Kasana Hospital before being referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital after his condition deteriorated. However, he died before he could undergo surgery.