UCC pursuing policy to regulate online businesses

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Communications Commission-UCC is examining Information and Technological-ICT structures under the Northern Corridor Integration Project so as to come up with a policy to facilitate and regulate online businesses.

Initiated in 2014 by East African member states of Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and South Sudan, the Northern Corridor Integration Project is a binding agreement signed by heads of member states to ensure implementation of joint projects.

The agreement passed resolutions key among, which was in the ICT sector where states agreed to One Network Area (ONA) for voice that is fully operational in all partner states while ONA for data is operational in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

Majority of online Business in Uganda operate under unclear terms such as how they deal with service delivery to their customers, purchases and refunds, which calls for government intervention to regulate and facilitate the sector to avoid fraud and thefts.

Speaking during an online discussion organized by Uganda Nation Bureau of Standards-UNBS under the theme “Ensuring Quality of products and services in e-commerce, Henry Mugabi, the Assistant Technical Officer in Uganda Communications Commission, said the frame work will act as standard procedure for all other member states.

He said a lot is being done on the side of UCC and ICT Ministry to study what would be required to regulate and facilitate e-commerce. “We have an ICT structure chaired by Uganda.

“Actually it is being chaired by Charles Auk, the Assistant Commissioner for Telecommunications and Posts in the Ministry of Information and national guidance,” Mugabi said.

Speaking at the same meeting, Caroline Mugisha, the Manager Regulation and Compliance at National Information and Technology Authority (NITA) advised online business owners to take necessary precaution while handling consumer information since they are accountable for all the information given to them.

Ibrahim Bosa, the head of Publicity Uganda Communications Commission advised business owner to sue fraudsters and thugs affecting their business since the law provides for protection of products and services sold online.

‘’Usually people do not want to complain formally, and it is something I need to emphasize here, because many of regulatory interventions could end up in a courts of law, so some time it is important that due process has been done, so it is important for people to exercise their rights to complain formally, this business of grieving on the internet, on social media, that is not complaining per say,” he said.

URN