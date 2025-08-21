UBL invests sh372 million in tree planting to restore Namananga Central Forest Reserve

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has invested sh372 million in the restoration of Namananga Central Forest Reserve, through a partnership with the National Forest Authority (NFA) and Rotary.

The initiative will see the planting of 80,000 indigenous tree seedlings to restore degraded sections of the 459-hectare reserve, which forms part of the Mabira ecosystem. Namananga is a critical catchment for the Nalwe and Wugula streams and serves as an ecological corridor between Mabira Forest, Uganda’s largest natural forest cover and the Musamya Swamp.

Over the years, the forest has experienced significant deforestation due to timber harvesting, firewood collection, charcoal production, and agricultural expansion, particularly for pineapple farming.

Speaking during the signing of the partnership at UBL premises, Andrew Kilonzo, the Managing Director of Uganda Breweries Limited, reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to environmental conservation.

“At Uganda Breweries, we are committed to conserving the environment and supporting the country’s afforestation agenda because forests play a vital role in preserving water sources that sustain people, ecosystems, and essential crops like barley, maize, and sorghum that we use in production.’’

Andrew also added that through initiatives such as the recently launched UGX 1 billion Water Collective Action Programme, forest restoration partnerships, and nationwide tree planting campaigns, we continue to champion catchment protection and mobilize industry peers to amplify our collective environmental impact.

In 2018, UBL partnered with the NFA to restore forest cover in Gangu Forest in Butambala District. In 2020, it joined the Ministry of Water and Environment in a tree planting campaign dubbed the Running Out of Trees (ROOTs) campaign, aimed at planting 40 million trees.

“As the first major manufacturer to commit significant funds to catchment protection in Uganda, we are setting an example while mobilizing industry peers to amplify environmental impact,” Kilonzo said

Martin Mwodi Kegere, the Director of Plantations Development at NFA welcomed the partnership, revealing that they are always pleased to partner with reputable corporate companies to support their efforts in restoring national forest cover.

“This initiative aligns with our Strategic Plan 2020-2025, which seeks to increase forest cover from 15% in 2010 to 24% by 2040, in line with Uganda Vision 2040. Partnerships with corporates like UBL are vital if we are to achieve these restoration goals.”

According to Global Forest Watch, Uganda’s forest cover stood at 13.3% in 2024, up from 9.5% in 2015, showing progress in restoration efforts nationwide.

Christine Kyeyune Kawooya, District Governor of Rotary District 9214, emphasized collective responsibility, stating that:

“Through Rotary Mission Green, we are planting trees and mobilizing Ugandans to conserve the environment. Partnerships like this ensure greater impact, and we call upon more organizations and individuals to join the cause.”

The restoration of Namanange Central Forest Reserve will commence immediately, with UBL providing the full financial commitment to the project, while NFA and Rotary will serve as implementation partners, bringing their technical expertise in forest management and community engagement.