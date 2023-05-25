Two new Ugandans shine at Airtel Africa’s The Voice Africa competition

Sharon Kyolinakyo & Charles Ssekitoleko impress coaches Lady Jaydee and Awilo Longomba

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The thrilling 8th episode of The Voice Africa connected by Airtel, featured Sharon Kyolinakyo who became the first Ugandan talent to be selected by Coach Lady Jaydee after performing Happiest Year by Jaymes Young. Charles Ssekitoleko whose flawless rendition of End of the Road by Boyz II Men enticed Coach Awilo Longomba to turn his chair during the latest episode that aired over the weekend.

Of the 4 Ugandans who have successfully advanced to the next stage of the competition, 3 have been selected to be on Coach Awilo’s team including; Desire Tusiimire, Ronnie Ssemujju, and Charles Ssekitoleko, while Sharon Kyolinakyo becomes the first Ugandan talent to be selected by a different Coach.

Since The Voice Africa premiere in March this year, 5 Ugandans have so far participated in the blind auditions, 4 have successfully advanced to the next stage, one was eliminated and 2 are yet to be revealed.

In Africa, The Voice has had a couple of seasons running in Nigeria, and the latest edition named, The Voice Africa has been extended to other 13 African countries where Airtel operates including, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Madagascar, Chad, DRC, Malawi, Niger, Zambia, Seychelles, and the host Nigeria.

The Voice Africa blind auditions are undoubtedly becoming more exciting as the contestant’s progress to the next stage of the competition, which is the live auditions. These will give the talents an opportunity to showcase their versatility and push their artistic boundaries to become the next great vocal talent on the continent.

Each of the 14 countries has seven representatives who are taking part in the competition and the winner will be determined by viewers who will be voting via different channels after the blind auditions.

The upcoming episodes will feature the 2 Ugandans who are yet to be revealed. The shows are broadcasted on cable TV, Free-To-Air, Airtel TV on Sundays at 8:00 pm, and YouTube across the continent from March to September 2023 when the winner will be announced. The top African talent in the competition will receive USD $100,000 cash prize, Airtel goodies, and a recording contract.