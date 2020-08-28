Tumwesigye ‘Zaga’ will shine at Police FC- Kasingye

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police Football Club chairman, AIGP Asan Kasingye has tipped their newly signed player Frank Tumwesigye aka Zaga to shine at the Club.

The talented attacking midfielder penned down a two year contract with Police FC few days ago to unite with his former coach Abdallah Mubiru who mentored him at St. Marys Kitende.

“He is young talented player who didn’t have enough play time where he was before. But he burst to the football scene as a sensation and I am sure he will shine at Police FC,” Kasingye told Uganda Radio Network – URN.

AIGP Kasingye, also the Political Commissar in Police is currently in isolation after testing positive to COVID-19. He explained to URN online that he believes the re-union of the player a a coach who mentored him is good to restore the greatness of the player.

“In Abdallah Mubiru, he “Zaga” has a good coach that coached him at Kitende. Both player and coach understand how best the player can be utilized and achieve more,” added Kasingye.

Tumwesigye who excelled in the national schools Copa Coca-Cola Championship has joined Police FC from Vipers SC where he started his career in 2017. The player switched to the senior team Vipers SC team in 2016 under manager Abdallah Mubiru, but never got chance to feature then.

Kasingye also believes the signing of Tumwesigye and other players puts the club in good position to fully compete for the forthcoming Premier League that starts in October. “I promised fans of police FC and football in Uganda that Police FC will not make a mistake of just participating. We are now ready to win titles again,” he added.

Zaga, 24 becomes the ninth player to sign for Police FC following the landing of veteran Tonny Mawejje, Hassan Muhamood, Muwadda Mawejje, Derrick Ochan, Erick Senjobe, Anorld Sembuya, Sammon Oloka and Tom Ikara.

Vipers SC are the defending champions of the StarTimes Premier League. With few matches to complete 2019/2020 Premier League, Vipers SC were declared champions after the interruption of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that put a temporary suspension on sports.

********

URN