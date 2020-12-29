Tumukunde calls for vote protection taskforce to avert rigging

Lwengo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidential candidate Retired Lieutenant General Henry Tumukunde Kakurugu has asked opposition supporters to form a joint votes protection taskforce to fail any attempts of rigging in the forthcoming general election.

Tumukunde says in the previous elections, the opposition had few candidates who could hardly deploy agents to man all polling stations, which left loopholes for rigging.

Tumukunde who was campaigning in the district of Lwengo indicated the many presidential candidates that have since attracted high numbers of supporters is an opportunity for the opposition to have adequate agents at polling stations.

According to Tumukunde, the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM has been using the tactic of sending multiple agents at polling stations, thereby outnumbering the opposition and rendering them weaker to avert any unscrupulous schemes against them.

Tumukunde also told supporters that despite them campaigning as different opposition formation, all the ten opposition presidential candidates share the common objective of causing a change in the country’s leadership.

He noted that he was equally concerned with state excesses against the opposition and their supporters.

But Rogers Mulindwa, Spokesperson of the National Resistance Movement-NRM Secretariat dismissed claims of vote-rigging by Tumukunde, describing them as baseless allegations by desperate politicians afraid of losing.

He challenges Tumukunde to present evidence of election malpractices that advantaged the NRM in the previous election, arguing that such allegations were also thrown out by courts of law.

