Transport Ministry suspends YY bus operations

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Works and Transport in coordination with Uganda Police’s Directorate of Traffic, have resolved to suspend YY Bus operations for 15 days following a series of serious accidents linked to reckless driving.

State Minister for Works, Byabakama Fred says during the suspension, authorities will inspect driver badges and permits Review driver schedules and training history investigate the use of aged, possibly underqualified drivers.

He says the Buses’ Operations may resume after a full review. The suspension is expected to starts at 7 pm on May 13 2025. The action follows a May 6, 2025 accident along Mukono-Katosi-Jinja road. It is suspected that the driver of bus registration number UAV 701C was driving beyond the stipulated speed limits,

