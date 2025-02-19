Traffic resumes on Lake Kivu amid M23 advances in DR Congo

KINSHASA, DRC | Xinhua | Traffic on Lake Kivu between Bukavu and Goma, two provincial capitals in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), resumed Tuesday after weeks of suspension due to clashes in Goma.

The fighting, which erupted in late January, saw the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels attempt to seize control of Goma on Jan. 26. Local media reported that the armed group captured Bukavu last Sunday, consolidating its hold over both cities.

The conflict had disrupted navigation between North Kivu and South Kivu provinces, further straining movement and access in the region.

According to the United Nations (UN), Goma serves as a critical logistical hub for humanitarian aid distribution across the eastern DRC. However, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Monday that the closure of Goma International Airport continues to hinder relief operations.

On Saturday, a humanitarian corridor was opened in the Goma region. According to DRC Health Minister Samuel Roger Kamba, the World Health Organization has been granted permission to deliver humanitarian supplies to Goma via Kenya and Rwanda.

The deteriorating security situation in the eastern DRC has led to widespread human rights violations, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk warned Tuesday, stressing that the violence must “immediately stop.” ■