Traditional healer arrested after client complains of rape in shrine

Mayuge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police in Mayuge District have arrested a 52-year-old traditional healer for allegedly raping a client in his shrine.

Juma Nabuma, a resident of Ikobo village was arrested on Sunday after police received a complaint from a 19-year-old girl.

Asuman Musonke, a resident says that they broke into the shrine after hearing a female voice crying for help. It is alleged that when the victim entered the shrine, Nabuma locked the door and poured water on the muddy floor, pushed her on the ground, and forced her into sex.

The victim was rushed to a private health facility for a medical checkup.

Bashir Siriba, the Mayuge District Police Commander, Bashir Siriba confirms Nabuma’s arrest, adding that, detectives are waiting for the victim’s medical examination report, which will quicken the process of expediting inquiries into the matter.

URN