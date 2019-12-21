Traders demand compensation over closure of Uganda-Rwanda border

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan traders operating along the Rwanda-Uganda border are demanding for compensation.

Rwanda closed its borders with Uganda in February and advised trucks from Uganda to only enter Rwanda through the Kagitumba-Mirama Hills post in Ntungamo district.

Rwandan authorities accused Uganda of illegally detaining Rwandans. They also advised their nationals against entering into Uganda on grounds that their safety could not be guaranteed.

Traders say that they are now stuck with accumulated loans due to lack of income and after their goods which were impounded in Rwanda after the border closure were returned to them.

They now want the government to compensate them since the two governments failed to resolve the matter.

Franco Korinako, chairperson Katuna border Business Community Association says that the border impasse has left traders with no alternative income. He says that the government should consider compensating traders because they are innocently suffering.

Miria Akankwasa, chairperson for Katuna women cross border traders cooperative society says that leaders especially their area Members of Parliament have failed to address the plight of the traders.

Godfrey Niwagaba, a trader at Rwamatunguru border in Kamwezi sub county, Rukiga district says that he is struggling to pay back a loan of 10 million shillings because all his goods were impounded in Rwanda.

Simpson Ahabwe and Alex Tumukunde traders from Bigaga in Butanda sub county say that they fear to cross to Rwanda to demand for their goods from the authorities.

Geoffrey Barore Nombe, the chairman of traders at Chanika border wants the government to prevail over the banks and be lenient to traders who acquired loans.

Last week, delegates from Rwanda met their Kampala counterparts at Speak Resort Munyonyo to deliberate on the re-opening of the border between both countries.

However, the meeting did not yield any positive results.

******

URN