THIS WEEK: Musisi bids farewell

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Outgoing Executive Director Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA), Jennifer Musisi handed over office on Friday a day before Dec.15 a day she had set as her last day in that position when she tendered in her resignation in October.

Minister for Kampala Betty Kamya who attended the handover said there was no replacement yet and that the president had not yet responded to Musisi October 15th letter.

“We receive the office as handed over by Jennifer Musisi, but with a rider. The rider is that His Excellency has not yet accepted Jennifer Musisi’s notice of resignation,” she said adding that technically it means he has not yet accepted it or has not yet found a replacement.

“I therefore, receive this office awaiting further instructions and guidance from His Excellency, the President.”