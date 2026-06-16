Henry Rugamba to head Equity Bank Uganda Board

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Veteran communications strategist, public relations professional, and corporate governance expert Henry Rugamba has been appointed the new chairperson of the Board of Directors for Equity Bank Uganda, effective June 15, 2026.

He succeeds Mark Ocitti Ongom, who retired from the position after nine years of service to join rival Stanbic Uganda Holdings as CEO.

In a statement, Equity Bank said “Mr. Rugamba brings over three decades of distinguished leadership in strategic communications, stakeholder engagement, corporate affairs, and governance. His extensive experience across the public and private sectors, coupled with his commitment to excellence and sustainable impact, will be instrumental as Equity Bank Uganda continues to deepen financial inclusion, support enterprise growth, and create shared prosperity for communities across Uganda.”

Prior to taking over the top board position at Equity Bank, Rugamba served as an independent non-executive director on the bank’s board. He holds several other high-profile boardroom appointments in several sectors in Uganda.

Equity Bank hailed Mark Ocitti, who retires after serving as director and chairperson of the board.

“During his tenure, Equity Bank Uganda strengthened its institutional capacity, expanded its impact, enhanced stakeholder value, and reinforced its position as a trusted financial partner committed to empowering individuals, businesses, and communities. His stewardship has been invaluable in advancing the Bank’s vision and long-term growth agenda.”

The bank said that the leadership transition reflects Equity’s commitment to strong governance, continuity, and building resilient institutions that catalyse socio-economic transformation.