Mbappe marches toward World Cup immortality

NEW JERSEY, United States | Xinhua | Kylian Mbappe has spent much of his career making the improbable seem routine.

He won the World Cup as a teenager. He scored a hat-trick in a World Cup final. He became captain of France before his 25th birthday. Now another milestone awaits.

Mbappe scored twice in France’s 3-1 victory over Senegal on Tuesday, taking his career World Cup tally to 14 goals. Only Brazil’s Ronaldo, with 15, and Germany’s Miroslav Klose, with a record 16, have scored more on football’s biggest stage.

At 27, the Real Madrid forward is closing in on a mark many thought would stand for generations.

Even Mbappe admits he has reached a position he never imagined possible.

“Everyone talks to me about Klose’s record,” he told French newspaper Le Parisien before the tournament. “I think it’s the first time in my life that a record has felt unreal.”

On Tuesday, it moved a little closer to reality.

Mbappe had been quiet before the break at New York New Jersey Stadium as France struggled to turn possession into clear chances against a disciplined Senegal side.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 66th minute when he latched onto Michael Olise’s exquisite pass before turning and shooting in one motion to guide the ball beyond Edouard Mendy.

Bradley Barcola doubled France’s lead before Ibrahim Mbaye gave Senegal a glimmer of hope by pulling a goal back in stoppage time.

Mbappe extinguished it almost immediately.

Running onto a loose ball in midfield, he glanced up before unleashing a ferocious 30-yard drive that flew beyond Mendy and into the net.

The goal secured France a winning start to its Group I campaign, but that seemed a minor detail. It took Mbappe past Olivier Giroud as France’s all-time leading scorer with 58 goals and moved him beyond Pele’s World Cup tally of 12.

Despite his formidable career achievements, Mbappe remains one of football’s most scrutinized figures.

Before the tournament, he spoke candidly about the extraordinary level of fame that has followed him since emerging as a teenage prodigy.

“Fame? I was prepared to be famous, but I think what I’ve become today goes beyond fame, and you’re never really prepared for that,” he told Le Parisien. “You just adapt the best you can.”

Mbappe also acknowledged areas of his game that still require improvement. When asked about his defensive work, he insisted he was ready to sacrifice for the team during France’s bid for a third World Cup trophy in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“I need to take the extra step [with my defensive work] because it’s something important for the team. I’m ready to do whatever it takes because I want to win at all costs.”

France head coach Didier Deschamps offered a different perspective after Tuesday’s victory.

“If you want to miss the first half and score two goals in the second half of another match, that’s okay with me,” he quipped.

Deschamps has never been one to listen to outsiders or pay much attention to media pundits. He left no doubt about his thoughts on where Mbappe stands in the game.

“People will still criticize him,” the France manager said. “But he’s an iconic player.”

Deschamps’ broader point was clear. Even if Mbappe is willing to help in defense, it may be in Les Bleus’ best interests not to overburden him with such menial tasks.

Against Senegal, two touches in dangerous areas were enough to tilt the match France’s way. One was sharp, clean and clinical. The other was brutal and beautiful.

Together, they carried France to victory and pushed Mbappe closer to the World Cup’s individual scoring record.

Whether he catches Klose in this tournament remains to be seen. But Deschamps’ description already feels hard to dispute.

Mbappe is no longer just chasing history. He is part of it. ■