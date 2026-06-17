Being courteous is always the winning card

The R in Public Relations is a Card You Can Play to Win

COMMENT | SHIRLEY BIRUNGI | There is a growing appreciation of what public relations professionals bring to the table. This is because organizations continue to face a critical need to communicate strategically with their publics or audiences; simply call them ‘stakeholders’.

When you mention that you are a PR professional, most minds swiftly run to press release distribution, a funny irony that they both share the exact acronym

Gone are the days when the profession was just about media relations and blasting out press statements. Today, it is about mapping who your stakeholders are and aligning your strategic communication to mirror exactly what the organization seeks to convey.

Publics or audiences are both internal and external; thus, success depends on knowing when to communicate, how to communicate, which channels to use, and what tone to strike.

To see how much tone matters, imagine this scenario in an office setting. Someone says, ‘Shirley, kindly pass me the cup,’ or ‘You, in the blue dress, the cup is there; pass it to me.’ And finally, ‘Shirley, give me that cup.’ The goal in each line is identical, but the delivery changes completely. Shirley might respond with a smile or a frown based entirely on how she was approached.

The communication cycle always centres on the sender and the receiver. How a recipient interprets any message is deeply anchored in the rapport built between both parties over time.

We spend hours mapping out audiences and perfecting the message, but we often invest very little in actual relationships. We fall into the trap of thinking people will just do what we ask because it is part of their job. In doing so, we neglect the human element. Humans are relational beings, and what we fail to water will eventually wither.

Investing in relationships facilitates genuine dialogue with policymakers, journalists, and industry leaders. It builds a deeper understanding of their concerns and expectations, which ultimately helps guide our actions toward creating long-term value for everyone involved.

Imagine a key editor with over 25 years of experience who is celebrating a 15th wedding anniversary. Think about what you could get them. Years ago, they might have helped feature a client on a segment that truly transformed a business. A cake for the anniversary celebration, a dinner voucher for the couple, and a few pastries for their children will go an incredibly long way.

Or consider a sports journalist celebrating a 30th birthday who invites you to a gathering on a Saturday evening. It would be incredibly easy to stay home and rest off the week’s fatigue, but you show up anyway because the media are your friends.

In another instance, you might see a close contact celebrating a birthday on their social media status. If you know they love art, gifting them a framed custom art piece based on their favorite published story is a deeply thoughtful gesture that shows you actually pay attention.

These are simple, intentional niceties that keep a relationship vibrant. On a day gone bad, PR nightmare (crisis) when you do not have standard options left in solitaire (the red or black jocker) , you can pull out an ace. Call it the relational card.

No one is an island, and the power of investing time in people cannot be overstated. A simple call, a brief message, a birthday breakfast, or small pleasantries keep a bond alive. They help us appreciate the true craft of public relations while making us better individuals in our professions.

Audiences vary from role to role, and these specific ideas mentioned earlier are not a rigid checklist to follow to the letter. Instead, knowing who your stakeholders are allows you to tailor your gestures to suit their unique personalities.

When all is said and done, everything in the professional world and day-to-day life is driven by people. They play the central role in all we do; hence, being courteous is always the winning card.

*****

Shirley Birungi, Director PR at the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU)