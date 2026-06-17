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Messi ties World Cup scoring record with hat-trick

The Independent June 17, 2026 SPORTS, WORLD Leave a comment

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates his score during the group J match between Argentina and Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

KANSAS CITY, United States | Xinhua |  Lionel Messi equaled the record for the most FIFA World Cup goals by scoring his first World Cup finals hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria in Group J on Tuesday.

Messi put the reigning champion ahead with a long-range strike in the 17th minute and doubled the lead by tapping in on the hour.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner netted his third goal with a low strike into the bottom-left corner 14 minutes from time.

Messi, 38, now has 16 World Cup goals, equaling the record set by Germany’s Miroslav Klose at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. ■

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