The Sh295 billion Kampala Flyover Project

▶Kampala Flyover Phase 1

✅ Junction upgrading at Shoprite & Clock Tower

✅ Road upgrading at Queensway, Entebbe, Nsambya, Mukwano & Ggaba roads

✅ Pedestrian bridges at Clock Tower, Shoprite & Kibuli

✅ Underpass at Nsambya

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The traffic congestion that is expected as the mega Kampala Flyover Project is launched today at Nakivubo Blue Primary school will be a reminder of the urgent need for modern day roads for the capital.

President Yoweri Museveni will flag off construction of the sh295 billion first phase of the Kampala Flyover Construction and road upgrading project (KFCRUP) at Kafumbe Mukasa road. Entry and exit into Kafumbe Mukasa road (map bottom) will be restricted, while traffic from Entebbe Road will be diverted, starting at Zana.

“Motorists from Entebbe heading to City Centre will be diverted at Zana Round About, Stella-Namasuba Junction and Kibuye Round about. Mengo Hill road will be closed to the general public and traffic will be diverted to Kisenyi and Kibuye Round about,” said Kampala Metropolitan traffic commander, SSP Norman Musinga.

The Kampala flyover

If the design is anything to go by, traffic interruptions like those expected today will be a thing of the past when the Kampala Flyover Construction and road upgrading project is completed, first starting with the Clock-Tower section by 2021, then phase two thereafter which will see flyovers at Kitgum round about on Jinja Road.

Phase II of the Kampala Flyover Project, whose funding and design is being finalized, will be part of the Kampala-Jinja Expressway and will start at Lugogo and end with flyovers at Kitgum house roundabout

The project, being handled by Japan’s Shimizu-Konoike JV as the contractor, will completely alter the look of a famous entry point into the city, the Clock Tower.

A flyover at that point will involve expanding Queens Way and upgrading Mukwano road that will cater for new Kibuli and Nsambya-Gaba junctions all the way to Kitgum round-about.

The 3.5km Kampala flyover project will be funded partly by the Government of Uganda with support from the Government of Japan through Japanese Integration Corporation Agency (JICA) and implemented by According to the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) together with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

KAFUMBE MUKASA ROAD

